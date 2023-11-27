Home » GOOMHEO Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Series: “BAD SPORTS”
GOOMHEO Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Series: “BAD SPORTS”

by admin
GOOMHEO, the fashion brand founded by Korean designer Goom Heo, has officially released its new 2024 spring and summer series “BAD SPORTS“. The brand’s image advertising campaign for this quarter is themed around cricket, rugby, and other ball sports, using equipment and accessories as embellishments to showcase new clothing styles in various designs.

The collection includes a range of garments such as gray and black water denim corded zipper jackets, ribbon tight shorts, two-color diamond spliced short-sleeved tops, cross hooded zipper vests, buckle strap short denim jackets, blue and red spliced denim jackets, black and white rendered denim suits, colorful striped shirts, tight printed t-shirts, and zipper shorts. The designs feature iron buckles, zippers, and straps, as well as special cuts, highlighting Goom Heo’s unique style.

The new 2024 spring and summer series “BAD SPORTS” by GOOMHEO will be launched soon. Fashion enthusiasts and interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for its release.

