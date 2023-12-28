Gorgonzola quiche – super easy recipe to try now!

You will love this gorgonzola and pear quiche. Not only because it is very tasty, but it is also easy to prepare. Furthermore, it is a great option to serve at a meeting with friends and surprise anyone who tastes this delicacy.

Thinking about having a get-together with friends and want to serve something that will impress? Without a doubt, this quiche or pie is a great option.

In addition to being delicious, it can be served at room temperature and has a great yield. And best of all, you can serve it with a salad. It’s a great recipe for both a brunch and a snack, as well as a more informal party.

In the recipe, we will teach you how to use pears. But if you prefer, make your pie with just the cheese and add the caramelized pears just before serving. In the same way, you can also combine it with a good apricot jam.

Biscuit base for quiche

You can definitely prepare your quiche without the salty crust underneath. I’ve done it like this countless times myself.

But, I confess that the biscuit base has a super interesting texture that I really like. For this preparation, I choose a very tasty savory biscuit. I really like the options with sesame seeds, which bring even more flavor.

But feel free to choose the cookie you prefer.

How to make gorgonzola quiche

Prep Time:

20 minutes

Cook Time:

40 minutes

Total Time:

1 hour

Easy to make and delicious, this gorgonzola and pear quiche will surprise you.

Ingredients

4 eggs; 300 g of cream cheese; 100 g of gorgonzola; 50 g of parmesan; salt and pepper to taste; 1 to 2 pears; 100 g of salted or sesame crackers; 1 tablespoon of butter.

Instructions

If you choose to make it with a biscuit base, start with that. To do this, process your biscuit until it turns into crumbs. Add the paste butter, mix a little and cover your mold. I used one with a removable bottom measuring 18 cm; Bake in the oven at 200° for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden; Let it cool while you make the dough. To do this, start by beating the eggs until they double in volume – we recommend using a mixer for this; Then, add the cream cheese and beat for a few more; Then, add the grated cheeses, freshly ground black pepper, and the salt, if necessary, mixing gently with a spatula; Spread the dough over the layer of biscuits and finish with the very thinly sliced ​​pear slices; Bake in the oven at 200° for 4 minutes or until golden and when skewered a toothpick return pieces of dough; Let it cool for a few minutes, unmold and serve.

