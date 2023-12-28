Kestel Mayor Önder Tanır: I would like to serve for 1 more term – Bursa News – Regional News

Kestel Mayor Önder Tanır, He evaluated the agenda and the questions. recognizes, Lasting He said that it is the center of industry, agriculture and rural tourism for the city.

Highlights from the speeches of Kestel Mayor Önder Tanır are as follows;

“400 grams of bread is still 1 TL”

Önder Tanır, “We vote We said this in our declaration, this price policy will continue until the eschim is finished. Bread, water and air are the 3 most basic elements that human beings need. People need to have access to these 3 basic things without paying anything. In fact, other municipalities can do this on their own. wheatProducing our products makes us very comfortable financially. In another election declaration for newly married couples: wedding “We said we would reduce the prices of the halls and we did it,” he said.

Önder Tanır also continued his words by stating that they have made significant progress in building a shopping center in Kestel.

Tanır said, “We deliver hot meals to our low-income citizens with the help of philanthropists. On the other hand, we have social support cards and we support our families with them. On the one hand, we had a goal of deleting the grocery book.” general store “We are closing the books of our uncles and aunts and trying to be with our fellow citizens in many areas,” he said.

Stating that they are a student-friendly municipality, Tanır said, “Our students are our future, we cover the exam fees of our students, including the university exam fees. On the other hand, we have allocated the subscription cards of our brothers who live in our district and study abroad so that they can use them for 12 months.”

“Air pollution is not only Kestel’s problem”

Önder Tanır, “Weather of pollutionIt’s just the problem Lasting It is not only Kestel that is affected, but also our other municipalities and our work on this issue. “Our friends continue to work on this issue in the field, and the solution to this problem requires everyone’s collective attention,” he continued.

“There is an air quality measurement station in our district that can measure 6 criteria. Inspection procedures are carried out for the industrialists who pollute the air, and on the other hand, punishment procedures, which are under the authority of our ministry, are carried out. This is a process, the point reached is never at a satisfactory level, hopefully this process will not last too long,” he said.

“Kestel Square was put into service”

Before the May elections Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa VarankÖnder Tanır, who said that they opened the square project with the participation of , said, “Kestel Square was realized as a meeting point where life is the busiest, and at the same time, we have a parking lot of 12 thousand square meters in total, 6 thousand square meters above and 6 thousand square meters below. Electric vehicles will be charged in the parking lot.” “There is a place, the capacity of this parking lot is 400 vehicles,” he said.

Önder Tanır stated that Kestel will not have a parking problem in the future.

Önder Tanır said, “When we first started our duty, our stray animals were being served in a small area. Thinking that this would not suit a district with a claim in Bursa, we identified a land of approximately 10 decares and phased the project there. In the second stage, we see that there is a need for an animal hospital for our owned animals. “We are thinking of a pet hotel where our fellow citizens who are going to travel can leave their animals for a fee,” he said.

Referring to the earthquake issue, Tanır said that there were zoning plans for buildings built before 1999.

“I would like to serve for 1 more term”

Önder Tanır, “A election manifestoHe concluded his words by saying, “We stood before our citizens in this way, and thank God, we did more than that. If our elders and our people appreciate it, I would like to serve Kestel for one more term.”

