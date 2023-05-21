Graduation ceremony in Wales: Crown Princess Leonor is happy about graduation

The Spanish Crown Princess Leonor has passed her high school diploma at a private school in Wales. Her whole family came to the graduation ceremony, as the royal family announced on Twitter. The future plans of the 17-year-old are already known.

Spain’s Crown Princess Leonor celebrated her graduation in Wales. The royal family showed this on Twitter. The 17-year-old can be seen there with her high school diploma in hand. Leonor’s parents, King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and her younger sister Sofia attended the graduation ceremony at the private school UWC Atlantic College. Leonor wore a red blazer dress on her big day, her sister appeared in a light blue outfit, Letizia showed up in a white pantsuit, Felipe in a dark blue suit.

In 2021, the Spanish royal family announced that the Crown Princess was moving to Wales to continue her school career in the village of Llantwit Major at the United World College (UWC) of the Atlantic. She now has a globally recognized Abitur – the so-called International Baccalaureate.

Military training in Zaragoza

After school, Princess Leonor is now going to the military for three years. Spain’s defense minister, Margarita Robles, said at a press conference in March that Leonor is very likely to one day ascend the throne. As queen, she would automatically be the supreme commander of the armed forces. Robles: “As in all parliamentary monarchies, she must therefore have a military background and a military career.”

It is planned that the princess will start her training at the military academy in Zaragoza after the summer holidays at the end of August. She is to complete her training in the army, navy and air force for one year each.