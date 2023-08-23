Grand Cadaver – Deities Of Deathlike Sleep

Actually, five friends from Stockholm and Gothenburg just wanted to pass the time during the first lockdown. It turned out to be one of the most interesting new old school death metal bands in recent memory. Behind Grand Cadaver present and former musicians from such illustrious bands as Dark Tranquillity, The Grifted, The Halo Effect, Tiamat, Katatonia and Novarupta. Originally they wanted to leave it at a small EP, but now they have already ended up with their second album. „Deities Of Deathlike Sleep“ grabs courageously and roughly, without frills and without gimmicks.

Already the harbinger “Serrated Jaws” made it impressively clear that Grand Cadaver have lost absolutely nothing in terms of quality and intensity. Mikael Stanne seems more grumpy than ever at the front line, the overall slowed down tempo plays with Death Doom sounds without completely committing to them. Angry stomping, apocalyptic remnants of melody and a constantly ominous mood evoke the end of all days. “The Forever Doom” carries the heaviness in the title, but literally explodes from the starting blocks. High tempo, fatalistic riffs, casual sawing in the middle, then back to full blast – sometimes it can be so simple.

Brutal bangers and tough monoliths alternate in further episodes. “True Necrogeny” definitely belongs to the second category and conjures up all the evil in the world. Again, the tiniest of melodic borrowings can be discerned, but they emphasize the seething anger in slow motion – manic and fascinating. “The Wishful Dead” also seems heavy and oppressive at first, but then picks up some speed. The short, extremely precise sprints along with increasingly escalating guitars are damn good, let hearing and seeing pass by.

It can be so simple sometimes, Grand Cadavers know that all too well. Nothing on their second album is glossed over or even smoothed out in any way, but simply destroys. The straightest ideas are often the best, as is repeatedly shown on “Deities Of Deathlike Sleep”. The direct approach, the crushing heaviness, the hellish sprints, the compact yet always entertaining songwriting – everything you would expect from good Death Metal is at the start here. Grand Cadaver successfully continue their series of strong old-school releases with the next blow in the neck.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/25/2023

Available through: Majestic Mountain Records / Sound Pollution (Rough Trade)

Website: grandcadaver.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/grandcadaver

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

