Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have risen 40% in recent weeks

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the country rose by 40 percent in the last three weeks, said a source in the medical sector.

The Union of Medical Workers of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (Simetrisss) reported the rise in hospitalizations, something that coincides with alerts issued by epidemiologists and private sector doctors who have addressed the spread of the disease in recent days.

A spokesman for the union said that the number of patients who attend the Health Units of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) are transferred to the El Salvador Hospital, due to their clinical condition.

“Patients who require oxygen are arriving delicately at the emergency units and are being transferred to the El Salvador Hospital in a delicate state, we are talking about an increase between 30 and 40 percent of what we normally had,” said a doctor. , who requested anonymity.

The spokesman said that three to six patients are transferred to the hospital, a fair park modified to attend to the virus, unlike previous months when no hospitalizations were reported due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. 19.

He explained that the majority of those hospitalized correspond to older adults who suffer from chronic diseases that aggravate their health, especially their lungs.

According to the epidemiological bulletins of the Health portfolio, only this year 354 positive cases for Covid-19 have been recorded, however, the last record of the entity contemplates the cases until July 22.

The doctors warned that there are “enough sick health personnel, since there is no longer a containment area, but everyone is seen as at risk and there is no longer a Covid area and there is no adequate control of the patients, so they are being affected Workers”.

In the last week, medical specialists assured on television that they have evidence of the presence in the country of the new subvariant of omicron EG.5, also known as Eris.

According to reports, 30 deaths from the disease occurred in the National Hospital of Santa Ana alone, while the National Hospital of San Miguel reports a similar number.

An investigation, based on internal information from Salud, revealed that, between March 31, 2020 and January 31 of this year, El Salvador suffered a total of 15,956 deaths from the virus, but the government only reported four. thousand 299.

