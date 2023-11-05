Graven Sin – Veil Of The Gods

Some bands feel like you’ve been waiting a lifetime for them. Becoming so full-bodied Grave Sin described in advance… and that’s actually not that bad. The new trio from Finland specializes in classic metal sounds with a clear doom influence, which are dedicated to the dark roots of heavyness, accompanied by powerful vocals and an intense atmosphere. Your first album „Veil Of The Gods“ brings back memories of the masters of a genre and can certainly keep up with them.

The Northern Lights unpack perhaps their best song right at the beginning: “The Morrigan” hits the house straight and puts Nicholas Leptos’ strong vocals in the spirit of the great metal masters at the center, placed somewhere between doom and NWOBHM energy. Crunchy verses with thick riffs and a larger-than-life, anthemic chorus bring typical heaviness towards oppression, are immediately burned in and lead through a wonderfully confusing instrumental part. The sheer power of “Scarlet Night” also sticks with you straight away. Leptos plays the role of the great dramaturge with all sorts of succinct gestures, all around which a sweet and far-dry mid-tempo track emerges, skilfully rounded off by a snappy solo.

Memories of Grand Magus and Reverend Bizarre are brought back again and again when tracks like “She Who Rules Nifelheim” builds bridges between musical worlds and comes across as rocky without straying too far from the basic doomy mood. “Beyond Mesopotamia” also masters this, almost something like a sprinter for Graven Sin and really evil in the best way. The final hymn “As The Erinyes Emerge” packs another portion of schmaltz and actually uses it successfully. This is not the only time the Finns have successfully pushed the boundaries of kitsch.

Graven Sin actually doesn’t do anything particularly new or revolutionary, but that’s exactly what works so well. With their tradition-conscious, yet fresh-sounding sound, the Finns are breaking down open doors. “Veil Of The Gods” hits the nerve of darkness – not too dark, but not too classic either – and pairs it with really good songs and an excellent voice. Sometimes it really can be that simple, and Graven Sin definitely recommends itself for bigger challenges with this powerful, memorable debut.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023

Available via: Svart Records (Membrane)

Website: gravensin.bandcamp.com

