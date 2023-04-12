Guillermo Farré’s laboratory was fully operational. Matías García served the open corner, outside the area, and as it came, Lucas Diarte hit me with his left foot that sank into the bottom of the real to the 2-0 of Belgrano with Huracán in the Giant of Alberdi.

The Tucumán left-back, who replaced the Chilean Ibacache at the start of the second half, scored his first goal with the light blue shirt.

TREMENDOUS GOAL FROM BELGRANO ⚽🔥 Lucas Diarte grabbed it with a volley after a corner and nailed the goal of the date for the Pirata’s 2-0 against Huracán#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/UsNsKmbQ4P — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) April 12, 2023

