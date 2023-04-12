Home Entertainment Great goal! Diarte grabbed it with his left foot and put the 2-0 from Belgrano to Huracán
Entertainment

Great goal! Diarte grabbed it with his left foot and put the 2-0 from Belgrano to Huracán

by admin
Great goal! Diarte grabbed it with his left foot and put the 2-0 from Belgrano to Huracán

Guillermo Farré’s laboratory was fully operational. Matías García served the open corner, outside the area, and as it came, Lucas Diarte hit me with his left foot that sank into the bottom of the real to the 2-0 of Belgrano with Huracán in the Giant of Alberdi.

The Tucumán left-back, who replaced the Chilean Ibacache at the start of the second half, scored his first goal with the light blue shirt.

See also  Expensive methane price, the alarm of the associations

You may also like

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “In six years we can...

Every film is a classic 2023 Japanese Film...

The harsh story of “Coco”, the alcoholic dog...

Taiwanese media said Wang Xiaofei’s S Hotel will...

Magnum PI’s Vintage Pick-Up Up for Auction Here’s...

Elections 2023: Macri said he expects a ballot...

Magistracy: Kirchnerism and the opposition agreed on charges...

what is your state of health

Río Tercero: a fire caused total losses in...

Bullrich promised the countryside to lift the exchange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy