No one sees it, but you feel it: an underground pimple can be annoying

Do you know the feeling when a pimple forms under the skin and causes unspeakable pain in the smallest of spaces? Now it is important to stop the inflammation as quickly as possible and alleviate the symptoms.

It is not uncommon for us to feel a pimple before we can see it. As soon as it appears, we feel the need to squeeze it out or treat it with appropriate cosmetics. But what if the pimple stays under the skin and doesn’t go away? The temptation is great to keep pushing it until the little monster shows itself. The fact is, however, that this only makes the subterranean pimple even bigger. The question arises how to properly treat a pimple under the skin – and why do such bumps form at all? The stern got to the bottom of the matter.

How do underground pimples actually form?



While normal pimples are clearly visible on the skin, usually in the form of a purulent or reddened point, pimples under the skin are (initially) not visible – but can be felt. This is sometimes due to the fact that they are located in the deeper layers of skin and are also filled with pus, hence the bump. But how do underground pimples actually form? The answer is simple: just like regular pimples do. In other words, clogged pores as a result of too much sebum or dead skin cells, which form an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. These get into the pores through dirt on the hands or impure skin and spread there. As a result, there is inflammation under the skin.

Important to know: Underground pimples can appear anywhere – not just on the face or back, but also under the armpits or in the bikini area. However, the last two body regions are mostly ingrown hairs, which you perceive as bumps under the skin. In this case, it is advisable to refrain from shaving until the pimple has disappeared. If it gets bigger and more painful, you should consult a dermatologist.

How are pimples under the skin treated?



Unlike common skin blemishes, which you can treat with commercially available creams and ointments, underground pimples are better treated with natural home remedies. These include the following:

1. Red light

Heat is considered a natural medicine and can not only be used for colds, but also against pimples – with the help of a red light lamp. Its warm rays penetrate deep into the tissue and stimulate blood circulation. This in turn means that the accumulated sebum in the pimple liquefies and can drain off faster.

2. Steam bath

The same principle applies to the steam bath: Here, too, the heat helps to treat subterranean pimples by opening the pores and allowing the inflammation to migrate to the surface. All you need is a pot of hot water (or chamomile tea) that you hold your face over – and cover your head with a towel.

3. Teebaumöl

A classic way to fight pimples is Teebaumöl: The essential oils it contains have an anti-inflammatory effect on the skin and promote wound healing. However, only apply the oil selectively, preferably with a cotton swab, so that no more dirt gets into the pimple under the skin.

4. Cleaning

Regardless of whether you have pimples on or under the skin, it always makes sense to cleanse your face regularly – preferably every morning and evening. Use a mild one for everyday needs wash lotionalternatively once a week Peeling. This will remove dead skin cells that are clogging your pores.

Does Zugsalbe help against underground pimples?



Indeed Zugsalbe can fight a pimple under the skin: As the name suggests, the black cream literally pulls the pus out of the skin. On the one hand, the shale oil it contains promotes the drainage of excess sebum, on the other hand, the flow of sebum is reduced. In addition, the traction ointment has an antibacterial effect and thus reduces the inflammation. However, it is important for you to know that the condition of the pimple will deteriorate – initially and only visually: The area becomes red and thick, giving the impression that the inflammation is getting worse. However, this is not the case, quite the opposite: it is a sign that the pimple is migrating to the surface of the skin and the skin is able to breathe again. Absolute caution is required here! Never pop the pimple when you can see it so it can heal.

How to properly apply a traction ointment



Zugsalbe has a strong effect and can irritate healthy skin. It is all the more important that you only use the cream selectively and specifically – preferably with a cotton swab. Apply the black ointment thinly to the skin and cover the area with a plaster to protect your clothes and bedding. If the pimple is small under the skin, a pull ointment is sufficient 20 percent Active substance content, you can also use it for very pronounced bumps 50 percent insert. In principle, you can use the cream on your face, but you must avoid eye contact! Wash your hands after the treatment and repeat the treatment over several days if necessary. However, first wash off the pulling ointment with warm water before smearing new ones onto the skin.

This is how you can prevent pimples under the skin



You can take preventive measures to prevent underground pimples from forming in the first place. The most important include:

Wash your face at least twice a day (preferably morning and evening)

Exfoliate once a week to remove dead skin cells

Eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of water every day

Limit your alcohol and nicotine consumption as much as possible or even completely

Do not touch your face with your hands before they have been thoroughly washed

Consult a dermatologist if you suffer from severe skin imperfections

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.