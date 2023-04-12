Terrible news from Sweden, where a football player was diagnosed with an incurable disease after an injury.

Swedish football player Jesper Bjerkman (29) announced to the public that he is suffering from incurable diseases and on that occasion he told how he found out when doctors told him he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It is often called Lou Gehrig’s or Charcot’s disease, and at first people may notice muscle weakness or spasms, after which the disease progressively disables walking, speaking, swallowing and finally breathing.

Despite the fact that medicine and science have made great progress when it comes to research on this disease, it is still incurable and unfortunately many who are diagnosed with it do not live more than a few years.

“It was terrible, we were completely broken. I cried and couldn’t accept that I was terminally ill. I only saw death”said the brave Jesper Bjerkman for the Swedish media “HD” after it was revealed that he had to end his playing career and provide himself with the best possible rest of his life.

By the way, at one point in his career, Bjerkman suffered a serious injury to his collarbone and when he started to he felt weakness in his left arm, he thought it was because of that. He went to the doctor and tests began, so it was initially assessed that he had MPN, or multifocal motor neuropathy. He was treated with the therapies used for this disease, and after it didn’t work – he sought the opinion of another doctor and learned that it was ALS.

During his playing career, the young Swede played for Helsingborg, Engelhoms, Gefle, Esklistune, Akropolis and Hitarps, so he changed a large number of clubs in his homeland.

