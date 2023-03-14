The Ministry of Labor of the Nation announced the official data on job creation registered in the Argentine Integrated Pension System. The statistics reflected that 2 years and five months of uninterrupted growth until last December.

In the last month of 2022, employment increased by 0.23% in relation to November. Thus, during 2022, 265,000 new formal jobs were registered and that figure rises to 915,000 in the last four years.

Several asterisks appear here. It is that the impact of the social monotribute is seen, which raises the debate on the quality of employment. Added to this is a high incidence of Potenciar Trabajo plans, which despite being a social program is computed as registered employment in the private sector.

Of the full pie of newly registered jobs, 67% are social monotributistas16% full monotributista, 6% private salaried another 5% is public salaried and the rest is divided into self-employed and workers in private homes.