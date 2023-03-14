Home Entertainment Growing employment: the reasons behind an indicator that has been increasing for 2 and a half years
Entertainment

Growing employment: the reasons behind an indicator that has been increasing for 2 and a half years

by admin
Growing employment: the reasons behind an indicator that has been increasing for 2 and a half years

The Ministry of Labor of the Nation announced the official data on job creation registered in the Argentine Integrated Pension System. The statistics reflected that 2 years and five months of uninterrupted growth until last December.

In the last month of 2022, employment increased by 0.23% in relation to November. Thus, during 2022, 265,000 new formal jobs were registered and that figure rises to 915,000 in the last four years.

Several asterisks appear here. It is that the impact of the social monotribute is seen, which raises the debate on the quality of employment. Added to this is a high incidence of Potenciar Trabajo plans, which despite being a social program is computed as registered employment in the private sector.

In Argentina more than half of motorists choose a designated driver

Of the full pie of newly registered jobs, 67% are social monotributistas16% full monotributista, 6% private salaried another 5% is public salaried and the rest is divided into self-employed and workers in private homes.

You may also like

See also  For Drumohr three openings in Italy and accelerates on the women's collection

You may also like

tables well broken

This was the exciting meeting of Romina with...

The leather jacket worn by Kendall, Bella, Beaver...

Workshops: Diego Valoyes was summoned by Colombia for...

In the second of March, summer urgently needs...

The NGO Cimientos participated in the Human Rights...

Huang Zijiao responds to Selina’s pregnancy and says...

The harsh statement from La Cámpora after the...

Life just keeps getting better!Ren Jiaxuan announced that...

The Government and the IMF ratified the harshest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy