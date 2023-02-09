“GSE Otome Winter Festival” finale event details announced!Hong Kong’s first otome game-themed large-scale exhibition lands in Causeway Bay

[2023年2月9日, 香港] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that its Otome brand “GSE Otome” will hold a three-month “GSE Otome Winter Festival” starting in December 2022, and sincerely invites all Otome game fans to spend time with their beloved characters Christmas, New Years and Valentine’s Day. The festival is coming to an end, and February will usher in the grand finale event – Hong Kong’s first large-scale exhibition themed on otome games – “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” will come to Amaz by Lokianno in Causeway Bay! There are photo check-in booths, message boards, new otome game trial areas, popular character voting areas, etc. During the exhibition period, there will be a 15% discount on Nintendo Switch eShop otome games, so stay tuned!

“GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” A variety of popular Otome games participated in the exhibition

GSE held a 10-day “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition”, with as many as 12 Otome games participating in the exhibition, including “JACKJEANNE”, “Dark Family-FANTASY ON DARK-“, “Nine of Destiny-NORN9 LOFN” -“, “Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -ricordo-“, “Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -1926-“, “Wilxiu of the End-ErroR:salvation-“, “Amnesia-“, ” Scales of Coldness: Illusion and Enchantment of the Imperial Capital, Cupid Parasite-Symbiosis Cupid-, The Sixth Demon Guard -Dairoku-, Olympia’s Dinner, and Magic Play Cafe-Enchanté-. At that time, the treasured Otome game bonus, one-to-one character stand and the top-secret “GSE Otome” editor’s manuscript will also be exhibited. The content of the event is very exciting, don’t miss it!

Event Date: February 10, 2023 to February 19, 2023

Opening hours: 12:00pm-9:00pm

Venue: G/F and basement, 2-4 Kingston Street, Fashion Walk, Causeway Bay, Amaz by Lokianno

Admission Fee: Free

Participation method: Visitors can visit the exhibition during opening hours, no appointment required.

Hong Kong’s first and largest otome game-themed exhibition at 1,200 feet

Located at Amaz by Lokianno in Causeway Bay, the “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” created by the GSE team is the first large-scale exhibition in Hong Kong with the theme of otome games. The entire exhibition covers an area of ​​about 1,200 square feet and is divided into display area, trial area and interactive area. There are also life-like figure stand groups of various characters in the exhibition area. During the exhibition period, there are 12 otome game themes for everyone to enjoy and check in. A happy atmosphere surrounded by handsome and shining male protagonists!

“JACKJEANNE” demo area

The traditional Chinese version of “JACKJEANNE”, which will be released on June 15, 2023, has attracted much attention since the news was announced. This time, GSE has set up a “JACKJEANNE” demo area at the exhibition site, allowing players to experience the game before it is officially launched. Wonderful plot! “JACKJEANNE” tells the story of the protagonist “Kisa Tachibana” who pursues the dream of becoming a first-class actor, hides her identity as a woman, and enters the Opera School of UNIVEIL, which only men can attend. At opera school, she’ll meet other talented students, compete for the honor of her class, and develop camaraderie. As for what kind of encounter she will have in the opera school, and whether she can realize her dream in the end, it is left to the players to experience it for themselves.

1:1 life-size role stand display

Except for “JACKJEANNE”, all the main male characters of the other 11 otome games will meet the otome players in the character stand display area A in turn according to the exhibition theme of the day. Fans who like specific characters or works remember to pay attention to the theme works of the day, so as not to miss the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite characters! Please see the list below for the schedule of exhibition topics.

Character stand display date:

In addition to Area A, we will also display the official hero figure stand plates of all works (excluding the theme exhibition works of the day) in the character stand display area next to the entrance of the exhibition. “JACKJEANNE” has a resident character stand exhibition area, Otome fans can not only see the demeanor of the seven protagonists, but also enjoy the various scenes carefully designed by the artist, just like walking into the game to meet many handsome men, making people feel happy Heart pounding.

Collectible Otome Game Bonus

GSE will display the rare special codes of popular Otome games, including the full set of limited special codes, physical game boxes, etc. The works in this exhibition cover a variety of otome games released by GSE in the past, including “Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -ricordo-” and “Olympia’s Dinner”, which are very worth looking forward to.

Popular Character Voting Area: Vote for your favorite character!

Every hero in the Otome game has its own unique charm. Who is the favorite among fans? This exhibition has a popular voting event, Otome can vote for your favorite character. Who will be the king of popularity in everyone’s mind? Answers will be revealed at the end of the event. If you want to support your favorite character, please go to the event site to vote!

Warm message board: write your heartfelt voice

Want to express your love to your favorite character? There is a message board in the exhibition area. Otome players can write down their thoughts about the characters or the game, so as to communicate with other players.

“GSE Otome” Editor’s Secret Original Manga Manuscript

“GSE Otome” has a mysterious editor who resonates every time an original otome manga is released. This time we will exclusively disclose his creative manuscripts, so that everyone can appreciate his superb painting skills!

Enter to receive limited exquisite gifts

In order to allow fans to feast their eyes and return home with a rewarding experience, GSE has prepared a wealth of limited admission privileges for each guest, as long as they enter the venue, they can receive the privileges without paying any additional fees.

“GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” limited privileges include:

➤One limited postcard for the theme works of the exhibition on that day

➤One limited character sticker for the theme works of the exhibition (distributed randomly)

➤ A “JACKJEANNE” themed postcard

➤A “JACKJEANNE” character sticker (distributed randomly)

➤GSE Otome Otome Special Exhibition Admission Ticket with Envelope

➤GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition Catalog

➤Valentine’s Day Chocolate (※On February 14th, Valentine’s Day only)

The style of the special gift distributed on that day depends on the above-mentioned exhibition theme works. If you want to get postcards or character stickers of your favorite works, please be sure to pay attention to the exhibition theme of the day. As for the theme postcards and character stickers of “JACKJEANNE”, this is not the case, and they can be obtained during the exhibition period. In addition to stickers and postcards, guests can also get commemorative admission tickets with envelopes and program. Fans who enter the venue on Valentine’s Day can even receive chocolates, guaranteed to sweeten everyone’s hearts.

Buy games, draw prizes, and become the lucky heroine!

Anyone who buys any physical game disc at the exhibition site will get a lucky draw chance! We have prepared otome-related products, various boxed versions of games and other rich prizes, waiting for you to take them home. After buying your favorite game, don’t forget to try your luck.

*There are 7 types of physical game discs sold at the exhibition venue, including “Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -ricordo-“, “Magic Music Cafe -Enchanté-“, “Olympia’s Dinner”, “The Sixth Demon Guard -Dairoku-” “, “Cupid Parasite-Symbiosis Cupid-“, “Indifferent Libra: Illusion of the Imperial City” and “Amnesia-“.

Physical Edition Game Bonus—Exhibition Limited Amulet

In addition to the lucky draw, as long as guests purchase any of the 7 physical versions of the game sold at the exhibition venue, they can get an exhibition-limited Omori of the corresponding work. Each omamori is designed with the theme of the game, regardless of the color and pattern, it fits the original art style, and different prayer words are printed on the surface. I only hope that all guests will bring home the blessings of each otome game!

Limited Time Online Otome Game Deals, Up to 15% Off!

After visiting the “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition”, want to have a romantic encounter in an Otome game right away? In addition to purchasing the physical version of the game at the booth at the exhibition, you can also buy Otome games at a discounted price at the Nintendo Switch eShop. As long as you purchase designated Otome games from the Nintendo Switch eShop during the “GSE Otome Otome Special Project Exhibition” exhibition period (February 10, 2023 to February 19, 2023), you can enjoy a 15% discount, the price is as low as HKD 338 ! There are 7 games that offer discounts this time, including “Evening Bell of the Flower of Devotion -ricordo-“, “Magic Music Cafe -Enchanté-“, “Olympia Dinner”, “The Sixth Demon Guard -Dairoku-“, ” Cupid Parasite-Symbiosis Cupid-“, “Cold and Cold Libra: Imperial City Fantasy Kitan” and “Amnesia-Amnesia-“, interested Otome fans, don’t miss this opportunity!

“GSE Otome Winter Festival” limited exquisite gifts

In addition to the above exciting activities, this Otome Winter Festival also prepared a small surprise for all players who support the works released by GSE. Anyone who purchases any boxed version of the game released by GSE during the festival period can get an exclusive design “GSE Otome Winter Festival” random style Otome-themed silk scarf.

Event Date: January 1, 2023 to February 28, 2023

Participation method: Purchase any boxed version of the game released by GSE within the event date, and you will receive an exclusive design “GSE Otome Winter Festival” random style Otome-themed silk scarf.

※All gifts are limited in quantity, first-come-first-served, while stocks last, please check with the staff or regional agents before purchasing

※For details, please pay attention to the GSE Otome page

About Amaz By Lokianno:

AMAZ BY LOKIANNO is the latest “ExhibitShop” concept developed by combining “Exhibition Exhibition + Shop Store”. The Amaz By Lokianno art toy exhibition opened in Causeway Bay in November last year. It is divided into 6 major exhibition areas and gathers a total of More than 100 art toy creation units, based on the characteristics of exhibitions and physical stores, hold various types of trendy toys and art exhibitions from time to time. They are committed to sharing and promoting local artists and their works, promoting the development of Hong Kong’s art toy industry, and bringing the latest , The fastest, most complete fun products for all friends who love toys.