Guangliang: From Music to Movies, A Look at His Latest Ventures and Future Plans

Guangliang x Eu Yan Sang Annual Brand Image Spokesperson Signing Press Conference Held in Taipei

On November 21, 2023, the Guangliang x Eu Yan Sang annual brand image spokesperson signing press conference was held in Taipei. Malaysian Chinese singer Guang Liang was announced as the new annual image spokesperson for the Malaysian traditional Chinese medicine health care brand.

At the press conference, 53-year-old Guang Liang appeared well-maintained and was asked about his skincare routine. He jokingly responded, “I usually control starch and sugar” when questioned about his preservation methods.

When it came to his personal life, Guangliang revealed that he has been single for seven years, stating that his family has not put any pressure on him and that he feels very free. He also expressed that he is not lonely, citing his job, friends, colleagues, and family as sources of fulfillment in his life.

In addition, Guangliang announced that he will restart his concert tour next year, promising an upgrade in tracks and content for the “I’m Not Lonely Tonight” tour, which was previously suspended due to the pandemic.

Regarding his plans for the future, Guangliang shared that he hopes to return to the Taipei Arena after his tour and expressed a desire to hold a concert in the south as well. The singer also revealed that he has expanded into the entertainment business as a film investor. His first investment film, “Fudu Youth,” was shortlisted for seven Golden Horse Awards this year, and he also has plans to direct and produce a love movie in the future.

When asked about his upcoming film, Guangliang mentioned that filming was originally scheduled to start in the Lunar New Year next year but had to be postponed to September. The film will explore his perspective on love and relationships.

With his successful career as a singer and now expanding into film and entertainment, Guangliang continues to captivate audiences with his talent and diverse ventures.

