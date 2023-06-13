Guangzhou Ballet Theater’s “Flag” competes for the “Lotus Award” The whole play is based on the 1927 Guangzhou Uprising

Yangcheng Evening News All-Media Reporter Huang Zhouhui and Correspondent Lu Wa reported: On the evening of June 12, the first domestic original ballet “Flag” showing the Guangzhou Uprising in 1927 was staged at the Shanghai International Dance Center to compete for the highest award in Chinese dance The 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”. The play is produced by the Propaganda Department of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism, and created by the Guangzhou Ballet Theatre.

As the only ballet shortlisted among the 8 works in the final evaluation of this year’s “Lotus Award” dance drama, “Flag” is presented from a historical perspective that fits contemporary aesthetics and context. Presenting the extraordinary years; focusing on a group of people who closely linked their own destiny with the destiny of the motherland, wrote a world-shattering national epic with majestic youthful enthusiasm, and vividly portrayed the struggle for ideals and beliefs under the “banner” of faith. Group of heroes.

“Flag” is a red-themed stage art work created by Guangzhou Ballet Theatre, which promotes the main theme and spreads positive energy. The whole play is based on the Guangzhou Uprising in 1927, takes the age and specific and real historical figures as the main line, integrates revolutionary realism and revolutionary romanticism, and reproduces the grandeur of the martyrs who fought for the survival of the country and the liberation of the people The historical picture scroll reflects the tenacity, perseverance and strength of life in the difficult years.

The play abandons the usual narrative techniques used in the past to control grand themes, avoids the realistic reproduction of the mighty Chinese Revolutionary War, and rediscovers from local red resources, with red historical memory and spiritual identity. Based on the revolutionary history of the country, dig out the family, love, and friendship hidden behind the feelings of family and country and the righteousness of the nation, and sublimate the sadness of parting from children to the impassioned feelings of family and country between “reality” and “dream”. The grand and intense, or sad and gloomy atmosphere adds a touch of real and plain warmth.

“Flag” is a key literary and artistic creation project launched by Guangzhou to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the party. “One Project” Award, was selected into the 2023 National Arts Fund (General Project) Communication and Promotion Funding Project, Guangzhou “Hundred Years” stage art boutique repertoire and many other honors. This time, the play stood out from more than a hundred masterpieces submitted nationwide and was successfully shortlisted for the final evaluation of the 13th Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”.

As an artistic work that shows the revolutionary years and pays tribute to revolutionary heroes, the ballet “Flag” uses the art form of dance to reflect history, expands the audience’s perceptual perception of the revolutionary spirit, and promotes the deep expression of revolutionary beliefs in dance dramas. In the context of the new era, the revolutionary historical spirit has been successfully “regenerated”.

It is reported that from August 1st to 2nd, the ballet “Flag” will debut at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center.

