Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines The 4th Shaanxi Province National Fitness Games Opens in Baoji

by admin

Source: Baoji Daily
Release time: 2023-06-12 16:49
On June 10, the opening ceremony of the 4th Shaanxi National Fitness Games was held in our city. Vice Governor Xu Mingfei announced the opening of the sports meeting. You Lei, Director of the Provincial Sports Bureau, Wang Yu’e, Chairman of the Provincial Women’s Federation, and Mayor Wang Yong attended the event and delivered speeches.

The Shaanxi Provincial National Fitness Games is held every two years. It has many types of events, wide coverage, good mass base, high participation popularity, and strong interest. It is deeply loved by the people of Sanqin. The theme of this year’s sports meeting is “a grand meeting for the masses, a stage for fitness”. It is sponsored by the Provincial People’s Government and undertaken by the Provincial Sports Bureau, the Provincial Women’s Federation and the Baoji Municipal People’s Government. There are three groups: urban area group, industry group and social group. Including football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, etc. 59 events, including 10 urban groups, 12 industry groups, and 37 social groups. The competition will last until September, and the competition venue will be in Baoji City and its districts (county).

Wang Yong said in his speech that the Shaanxi Provincial National Fitness Games is the largest, highest-level, and most influential mass sports event in the province. Dedicate a safe, wonderful and complete sports event to the people of the whole province. At the same time, our city will take the opportunity of the Provincial Four-Health Association to continue to promote the construction of a strong sports city, accelerate the construction of a higher level of national fitness public service system, and further inspire the people of the city to work hard with the sports spirit of tenacious struggle, high spirits, and unity. Chase up, dare to surpass, and make more contributions to Baoji to strive to write the chapter of Shaanxi’s Chinese-style modernization.

City leaders Gao Hongzhen, Liu Hongyang, Ning Huaibin and Li Xiaohong participated in the activity.

