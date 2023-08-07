Guatemala Crowns Representative for Miss Universe 2023: Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech

Title: Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech Crowned Miss Universe Guatemala 2023

Guatemala, August 6, 2023 – Guatemala has selected its representative for the upcoming Miss Universe 2023 contest. The final event took place on Sunday, August 6, at the Miguel Ángel Asturias Cultural Center, with all 16 participants in attendance.

The preliminary election of the contestants who made it to the final happened on August 4 at the Fantasy Theater in Irtra Petapa, the capital city.

The winner, Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech, not only earned the privilege of representing the country but also received an array of prizes. These included a university scholarship from Galileo University, a savings account, a television contract, a vehicle, an Italika motorcycle, air tickets, stays at the Irtra Petapa, and an endowment of prizes from almost 70 sponsoring brands.

The coronation ceremony concluded at around 10:40 p.m., with the outgoing Miss Universe Guatemala, Ivana Batchelor, crowning Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech as the new titleholder.

The pageant also recognized the first runner-up, Hassell Adriana Zúñiga Reyes from Izabal, and the second runner-up, Brianna Corina Herrarte Barrios from Guatemala in the USA. Cielo Keila Stefany Pereira Caal from Alta Verapaz secured the third runner-up position, while Dayana Clarisa Garcia del Cid from Saint Raymond was named the fourth finalist. The public’s votes awarded Evelyn Gamaly Tejada Rivas from Santa Catarina Pinula the fifth finalist spot.

Additional awards were presented to the contestants. Melanie Victoria Herrera Morocco from Guatemala earned the title of Miss Artistic Technician, Annacamila Castle Velasquez from Sacatepequez was recognized as having the Best Smile and being the model Vizzano, Dayana Clarisa Garcia del Cid from San Raymond was titled Miss Congeniality, and Brianna Corina Herrarte Barrios, the representative of Guatemala in the USA, was honored with the Miss Friendship award.

The gala also acknowledged winners in various categories, including Best Legs, awarded to Karen Sophia González Sando from Santa Rosa, and Best Figure, won by Evelyn Chantal Donis Escalante from San Juan Sacatepéquez. Stephanie Julissa Valenzuela Castro from Jalapa received the Band Water Sky and Miss Personality. Other winners included Hassell Adriana Zúñiga Reyes from Izabal for Best Hair, Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech from the Capital City for Miss Photography and Best Model, and Dayana Clarisa Garcia del Cid from Saint Raymond for Miss Elegance.

The final coronation gala witnessed mesmerizing performances by the INGUAT Modern Ballet and music artists, including Greyvi, who performed “Perreito” and enhanced the swimsuit presentation with “Peach.” The participants also danced to Becky G’s “Starts” and other hit songs. The Esperanto group added charm to the evening by singing “Great Love,” “I Will Love You,” “Until My End,” “Citlatzin,” and “For You I Will Fly” during the gala dress presentation.

On November 18, 2023, El Salvador will host the Miss Universe competition, where the new winner will be crowned by the reigning Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States. The highly anticipated event will feature 90 women from around the world competing in different categories, including personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gowns, and swimsuits.

With Guatemala’s successful selection of its representative for Miss Universe 2023, the country is eagerly awaiting the international contest to witness the diverse talents and beauty of women from across the globe.

