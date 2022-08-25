On August 25, 2022, Gulinaza’s studio issued a statement saying that the remarks about Gulinaza’s “little three”, “knowing three as three”, and “intervention” are untrue. Guli Nazha himself also reposted Zhang Tianai’s Weibo response, I am not a junior. What’s going on here? Below, let’s take a closer look.

Profile

On August 25, Zhang Tianai exposed the recording with Xu Kaicheng. Subsequently, Nuozha retweeted the Weibo, responding to earlier rumors of romance:It’s not a “Little San”, “It wasn’t before, not now, not in the future! Faced with the remarks of “Little San” all over the Internet, I can’t believe that you are a liar! This recording also made me see exactly what you are!”

Gulinaza’s studio also issued a statement, saying that Naza’s “little three”, “knowing three and three”, “intervention” and so on all deviate from the facts, which are serious rumors and slander, and require relevant subjects who spread the above-mentioned remarks to immediately stop disseminating false remarks .

It is reported that Gulnazar, born on May 2, 1992 in Urumqi, Xinjiang, is a film and television actress and fashion model in Mainland China. In 2011, Gulinaza was admitted to the undergraduate class of the Performance Department of the Beijing Film Academy.