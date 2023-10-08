Gunnar Leue

“You’ll Never Sing Alone” – How music came into football

Verlag: Valve Publishing

Author: Gunnar Leue

Format: (Buch)

Release: 11.08.2023

As a season ticket holder for a club whose supporters base their support, in the British tradition, primarily on various fan chants, and therefore also has a related song book on the shelf, the anticipation for “You’ll Never Sing Alone” was correspondingly great, and finally it did two of the greatest passions on the subject.

Music and football have been closely linked since its early days and the ghost games during the height of the pandemic in particular showed how important sound is in the stadium and how much fan support is characterized by chants or club anthems.

So it was high time that someone looked at this topic in more detail; The journalist Gunnar Leue did exactly that and is now presenting “You’ll Never Sing Alone” – How Music Came into Football”, an exciting book that will be of great interest to music fans and friends of all things football. It takes readers on an informative and humorous journey through time to the history of football accompaniment music from the beginnings of modern football in the 19th century in England to the present day. You can read about the first, sometimes seemingly bizarre steps of fan support, the creation of club anthems, the first (fan) chants and the development of the ultra scene into an international phenomenon. In addition to the exciting overall picture, “You’ll Never Sing Alone” shines not only with the loving illustrations of posters, sheet music/lyrics and countless album covers, but also with surprising anecdotes.

One then reads with astonishment about the well-known Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, who not only helped shape classical music of the early 20th century but was also an ardent supporter of the club in his hometown, Zenith Petersburg, and also accompanied them on distant away trips throughout the Soviet Union and his passion for team sports also influenced his musical work and is said to have said about life in the communist state: “The stadium is the only place in this country where you can say the truth out loud about what you see.”

In addition to various curiosities such as singing footballers, the political component of living football culture is also dealt with very impressively, using the example of Algeria, among other things. Here it is repeatedly shown that Gunnar Leue would have liked to go much further and provide the readership with even more detailed stories, facts and knowledge take care of.

An absolute must-read for anyone who is enthusiastic about football, fan culture and of course music.

