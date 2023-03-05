Home Entertainment Those Damn Crows – Inhale/Exhale
With just two albums Those Damn Crows one of the hottest British rock stocks. The last work by the quintet from Wales reached number 14 in the album charts at home. Of course you want to build on this success and quit „Inhale/Exhale“ as a mixture of the two predecessors. Once again, modern Hard Rock is offered with powerful vocals and quiet moments, reminiscent of bands like Alter Bridge, Shinedown and Black Stone Cherry.

Fresh impulses and innovation play a subordinate role, one does not want to reinvent the proverbial wheel. That’s not necessary when you have tracks like “Takedown” in your luggage. The no-frills presentation lives of course from Shane Greenhall’s character voice, which is reminiscent of Myles Kennedy, but at the same time has something pleasantly unique, at times slightly bluesy. Big riffs, thundering drums and a fine melody in the anthemic chorus fulfill all expectations. “Wake Up (Sleepwalker)” also flexes its muscles, thrives on catchy heaviness and is immediately catchy. Sometimes it can be so simple.

Smaller variations on a familiar formula keep things entertaining. The emotional heaviness of “Lay It All On Me” carries American qualities and hints at ballad-like patterns without completely surrendering to calm. “This Time I’m Ready” also draws its strength from more thoughtful tones, starting as a piano number and taking off towards the end. The furious, almost metallic finale is reminiscent of Alter Bridge in the best sense of the word. Speaking of the finale: “Waiting For Me” closes the record with a spirit of optimism. It bubbles every second, but without going completely overboard. That’s done by the snappy “Man On Fire”, whose biting riff takes no prisoners.

Nothing new, but a hell of a lot of good stuff: Those Damn Crows have found their sound and are leveling off at a high level. Anyone who likes energetic rock with anthemic riffs, crisp heaviness and small moments of surprise will love “Inhale/Exhale”. In the style of big US bands, the Welsh put their own stamp on an established formula and write hits that sound like big festival stages and even stadium atmosphere. The final breakthrough is probably only a matter of time.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/17/2023
Available through: Earache Records (Edel)

Website: www.thosedamncrows.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thosedamncrows

