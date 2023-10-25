Hai Ya: Redefining Science Fiction with Inclusivity in the 2023 Hugo Award

Chinese science fiction writer Hai Ya has been named the winner of the Best Novelette Award at the 2023 Hugo Awards, which were announced at the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention. Hai Ya’s novel, “The Space-Time Painter,” impressed the judges with its unique take on the genre. The Hugo Award is renowned as one of the highest honors in the field of science fiction.

During his acceptance speech, Hai Ya expressed his gratitude and said, “I am so blessed and so lucky that my dream has come true.” This win is indicative of the growing recognition and success of Chinese science fiction literature in recent years.

However, Hai Ya believes that the rise of Chinese science fiction is not solely determined by winning awards. He emphasizes the importance of creating more quality works and fostering a larger community of writers and readers. As long as a work is recognized by the market and readers, it can be deemed successful, even without winning awards.

The rapid development of science fiction in China can be attributed to various factors, according to Hai Ya. The advancements in science and technology have not only affected our real lives but have also expanded our imagination about the future. Additionally, the increasing scientific literacy of the general population has contributed to a growing audience for science fiction works.

When defining science fiction, Hai Ya takes a more inclusive approach. He believes that as long as a writer approaches the genre with a reverence for science and writes with scientific belief, even if the conclusions drawn may not be entirely accurate, it is acceptable. In his opinion, the emergence of different voices and interpretations in science fiction is normal and reflects a thriving and healthy literary ecosystem.

In “The Space-Time Painter,” Hai Ya seamlessly blends the narratives of ancient and modern times. This technique adds a smooth flow to the plot and intertwines various story threads. Depending on the historical records available, Hai Ya will either focus solely on ancient times or switch between ancient and modern times. It allows him to fully explore his imagination in less documented historical periods while adhering to existing records for well-documented eras.

Hai Ya also discusses the literary nature of science fiction. He believes that science fiction is a form of popular literature that should not be excessively focused on its literary qualities. He argues that literature should not be divorced from the masses and that if readers enjoy a work, its literary merits are of secondary importance. Furthermore, Hai Ya acknowledges the varied interpretations and understandings of science fiction, emphasizing that the beauty of literature lies in the diversity of opinions.

The recognition received by Hai Ya at the 2023 Hugo Awards highlights the growing presence of Chinese science fiction in the international literary scene. With more writers and readers engaging with the genre, Chinese science fiction is poised for further development and exploration.

