Blind Judoka from Inner Mongolia Shine at Hangzhou Asian Para Games: Wang Yue Secures Gold, Meng Yan Takes Home Bronze

Inner Mongolia’s blind judoka Wang Yue and Meng Yan have made their country proud by winning gold and bronze respectively at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Wang Yue, representing the Chinese team, secured the gold medal in the blind judo women’s -70kg J2 event, while Meng Yan won the bronze medal in the blind judo women’s +70kg J1 event.

Wang Yue, born in 1997, hails from Linhe, Bayannur City. She has been visually disabled since birth due to congenital fundus lesions. Despite her disability, Wang Yue’s determination and talent in judo have brought her remarkable success. After graduating from elementary school, Wang Yue joined the blind judo team and has since garnered numerous accolades. She won a bronze medal in judo for the blind at the Tokyo Paralympics and has also claimed several national awards for the blind. Wang Yue’s strength and skill were on full display when she clinched the championship at the Judo Championships and the World Blind Judo Grand Prix.

On the other hand, Meng Yan, born in 2002, embarked on her blind judo journey in 2017. As a young player on the team, Meng Yan has already shown immense potential. With just six years of training under her belt, she has consistently performed well in various competitions. In fact, her recent achievements have earned her a spot on the national team. Demonstrating her capabilities, Meng Yan secured fifth place over 70 kilograms at the Azerbaijan World Blind Judo Grand Prix on September 26.

The outstanding success of Wang Yue and Meng Yan is a testament to their dedication and hard work. Their achievements not only positively reflect on themselves but also inspire and motivate others with disabilities to pursue their dreams in sports. Inner Mongolia can take pride in their blind judokas’ accomplishments, which highlight the region’s commitment to nurturing and supporting talented athletes.

With their exceptional performances at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, Wang Yue and Meng Yan have proven that disabilities are not barriers to achieving greatness. Their medals demonstrate their skill, determination, and the power of paralympic sports to unite and inspire people from all walks of life.

Editor: Sun Lirong.

