Review: Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED – A Powerful Laptop Built for Creatives

Asus’s Vivobook Pro 16X OLED: The Perfect Laptop for Creatives

When it comes to reviewing laptops, gaming devices tend to be the primary focus. However, Asus’s Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is changing the game. This powerful laptop is designed for creative professionals, prioritizing their needs over gaming capabilities.

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is built to handle the stress of running multiple programs simultaneously and handling large amounts of data and processing. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13980HX CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, and 32GB of GDDR5 RAM, this laptop surpasses most gaming laptops on the market in terms of speed and capability.

One standout feature of this laptop is its smooth and responsive system performance. Whether it’s launching several programs at once or running something in the background, the Vivobook handles it all seamlessly. It’s a reliable system that can tackle any processing challenge thrown at it.

However, the performance is not the only impressive aspect of the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. The design and display also caught attention. With a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel boasting a 16:10 aspect ratio, 600nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, this laptop offers an incredible visual experience. The display even features a 0.2ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support, placing it among the top monitors on the market.

In terms of looks, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED exudes elegance with its sleek silver finish, white backlighting, and orange accents. While it may have a larger chassis due to its powerful hardware, every inch is efficiently utilized. The laptop’s thin bezel accommodates an HD webcam, a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, and a trackpad with a dial pad for making phone calls.

Another notable feature is the superior audio delivered by Harman/Kardon speakers. These speakers effectively drown out the fan noise, creating an immersive audio experience. The cooling solution of the Vivobook ensures optimal performance and temperature control.

Connectivity is not a concern with this laptop, as it offers an Ethernet port, two USB 3.2s, two Thunderbolt 4s, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader. Whether you’re traveling or working from home, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED has you covered.

Battery life is excellent on this system, making it perfect for low-stress activities on-the-go. However, when using high-stress apps and programs, it’s recommended to be connected to a power source to maximize performance.

Although the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED is not specifically designed for gaming, some gaming tests were conducted. Overwatch 2, when set to Ultra settings, experienced frame rates over 160 FPS, while on low settings, it reached over 280 FPS. F1 23 performed smoothly with stunning visuals, but Baldur’s Gate III had a noticeably lower frame rate on Ultra graphics.

Considering the advanced hardware and outstanding display, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED comes at a reasonable price of around £2,000. It’s a powerful, stylish, and versatile laptop, perfect for creative professionals who prioritize performance and visual excellence over gaming capabilities.

