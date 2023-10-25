Home » Tai Chi: A Long-Term Health Ally for Parkinson’s Disease Patients, Study Finds
Health

Tai Chi: A Long-Term Health Ally for Parkinson’s Disease Patients, Study Finds

by admin
Tai Chi: A Long-Term Health Ally for Parkinson’s Disease Patients, Study Finds

Tai Chi Can Slow Parkinson’s Disease Progression and Reduce Medication Needs, Study Finds

A new study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry suggests that practicing Tai Chi can have long-term benefits for patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study, conducted by experts from Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, found that Tai Chi can slow the progression of the disease and reduce the need for medication.

Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating and progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement problems, resting tremor, and stiff muscles. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and there is currently no cure. However, there are drugs available that target different symptoms.

Previous research has shown that Tai Chi can relieve Parkinson’s symptoms in the short term, but its long-term effects were unknown. To investigate this, the researchers monitored two groups of patients for over 5 years, from January 2016 to June 2021.

One group of 147 patients practiced Tai Chi twice a week for an hour, with lessons to improve their technique. The other group of 187 patients continued with standard care without practicing Tai Chi. Disease severity was assessed at the beginning of the study, and progression, including the increased need for medications, was monitored at various points throughout the study period.

The researchers assessed the extent of movement, as well as other symptoms such as urinary and cardiovascular problems, mood, sleep quality, and cognition. They also measured the prevalence of complications such as dyskinesia, dystonia, decline in response to pharmacological treatment, mild cognitive deterioration, hallucinations, and restless legs.

See also  One arrow double star China Beidou satellite navigation system reaches 19 satellite targets: covering the world-Wind Media

The results showed that the progression of Parkinson’s disease was slower in the Tai Chi group at all monitoring points. Additionally, the number of patients needing increased medications was significantly lower in the Tai Chi group compared to the control group. Cognitive function and non-movement symptoms deteriorated more slowly in the Tai Chi group, while sleep and quality of life improved continuously.

Furthermore, the Tai Chi group had significantly lower prevalence of complications, including dyskinesia, dystonia, hallucinations, mild cognitive impairment, and restless legs. The Tai Chi group also reported fewer side effects, including falls, dizziness, and back pain. Fractures were also less common in the Tai Chi group.

The researchers note that this study is observational and cannot establish cause and effect. However, they conclude that Tai Chi appears to have long-term beneficial effects on the progression of Parkinson’s disease. This could lead to an extended period without disability, improved quality of life, and reduced reliance on medication, thereby reducing the burden on healthcare workers.

Tai Chi, with its slow, elegant, and controlled movements, not only provides a beautiful spectacle but also proves to be a valuable health ally for patients with complex muscle conditions like Parkinson’s disease. The findings of this study highlight the potential of Tai Chi as an alternative therapy for managing Parkinson’s symptoms and improving overall well-being.

You may also like

Doctors warn: We are in a health emergency...

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk...

Breakthrough in Cholesterol Treatment: Promising Injection Results in...

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official...

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy