Tai Chi: A Long-Term Health Ally for Parkinson’s Disease Patients, Study Finds

Tai Chi Can Slow Parkinson’s Disease Progression and Reduce Medication Needs, Study Finds

A new study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry suggests that practicing Tai Chi can have long-term benefits for patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study, conducted by experts from Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, found that Tai Chi can slow the progression of the disease and reduce the need for medication.

Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating and progressive neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement problems, resting tremor, and stiff muscles. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and there is currently no cure. However, there are drugs available that target different symptoms.

Previous research has shown that Tai Chi can relieve Parkinson’s symptoms in the short term, but its long-term effects were unknown. To investigate this, the researchers monitored two groups of patients for over 5 years, from January 2016 to June 2021.

One group of 147 patients practiced Tai Chi twice a week for an hour, with lessons to improve their technique. The other group of 187 patients continued with standard care without practicing Tai Chi. Disease severity was assessed at the beginning of the study, and progression, including the increased need for medications, was monitored at various points throughout the study period.

The researchers assessed the extent of movement, as well as other symptoms such as urinary and cardiovascular problems, mood, sleep quality, and cognition. They also measured the prevalence of complications such as dyskinesia, dystonia, decline in response to pharmacological treatment, mild cognitive deterioration, hallucinations, and restless legs.

The results showed that the progression of Parkinson’s disease was slower in the Tai Chi group at all monitoring points. Additionally, the number of patients needing increased medications was significantly lower in the Tai Chi group compared to the control group. Cognitive function and non-movement symptoms deteriorated more slowly in the Tai Chi group, while sleep and quality of life improved continuously.

Furthermore, the Tai Chi group had significantly lower prevalence of complications, including dyskinesia, dystonia, hallucinations, mild cognitive impairment, and restless legs. The Tai Chi group also reported fewer side effects, including falls, dizziness, and back pain. Fractures were also less common in the Tai Chi group.

The researchers note that this study is observational and cannot establish cause and effect. However, they conclude that Tai Chi appears to have long-term beneficial effects on the progression of Parkinson’s disease. This could lead to an extended period without disability, improved quality of life, and reduced reliance on medication, thereby reducing the burden on healthcare workers.

Tai Chi, with its slow, elegant, and controlled movements, not only provides a beautiful spectacle but also proves to be a valuable health ally for patients with complex muscle conditions like Parkinson’s disease. The findings of this study highlight the potential of Tai Chi as an alternative therapy for managing Parkinson’s symptoms and improving overall well-being.

Share this: Facebook

X

