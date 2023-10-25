121 new graduates among the marshals of the Non-Commissioned Officers School of Taranto

​On 18 October, with the delivery ceremony of the Bachelor’s Degree diplomas in Science and Management of Maritime Activities ed IT and Digital Communicationthe training course of the 23rd “ZEUS” normal marshals course has concluded.

As per tradition, the ceremony took place in Piazza D’Armi Non-Commissioned Officer School of Taranto, presided over by the commander of the Institute, Rear Admiral Francesco Milazzo, in the presence of the professors of the two degree courses of the University of Bari and numerous family members and friends of the graduating students.

An important milestone for 121 3rd class leaders achieved thanks to commitment, perseverance and teamwork. Three years of university studies and finally the much desired proclamation “Doctor in…”.

“The emotion of having my family and friends by my side on this special occasion, the goal reached at the end of a challenging and complex journey, but at the same time full of great satisfaction, made me truly happy today. A path that I would suggest to all those kids who seriously want to get involved.” said the Corsican leader Mattia Zuccarini after being proclaimed “doctor”.

In a passage of his initial greeting, Admiral Milazzo thus addressed the graduating students “…be hungry for knowledge, take advantage of the experience gained by the older staff you will find on board, constantly strive to become mentors and guides for your collaborators.”

The non-commissioned officers will leave the Training Institute to reach their first destination on board the naval team unit or at the headquarters of the Coast Guard Harbor Authorities.

Good wind!