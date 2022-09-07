Home Entertainment Han Shu’s application to freeze the ten million property of Wu Yifan’s company for one year | Wu Yifan | Cosmetics | Company_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Han Shu’s application to freeze the ten million property of Wu Yifan’s company for one year | Wu Yifan | Cosmetics | Company_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Han Shu’s application to freeze the ten million property of Wu Yifan’s company for one year | Wu Yifan | Cosmetics | Company_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Han Shu applies to freeze Kris Wu’s company’s tens of millions of property

The Tianyancha App shows that recently, the legal documents on property preservation of Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Chaoting Culture Media Co., Ltd. were released.

The document shows that the applicant Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. applied to the Beijing Arbitration Commission for property preservation on November 29, 2021, requesting to freeze the property of the respondent Inner Mongolia Chaoting Culture Media Co., Ltd. of more than 13.32 million yuan, and its 100% of the equity (registered capital of 1 million yuan) in Shanghai Yushi Culture Co., Ltd. will be frozen. After review, the court found that the applicant’s application complied with the law and ruled to implement a freeze. Among them, the freezing period of the respondent’s property of more than 13.32 million yuan is one year, and the freezing period of the equity held in Shanghai Yushi Culture Co., Ltd. is three years.

It is reported that Han Shu, a brand of Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd., was previously endorsed by Wu Yifan. After the Wu Yifan incident broke out, Han Shu became the first brand to terminate the contract with Wu Yifan.

See also  "People from the Meteorological Agency" Park Min-young, Song Jiang's secret love is progressing rapidly, Son Ye-jin's new drama "Thirty-nine" has mixed reviews

You may also like

“Thor 4” and “Pinocchio” were released online on...

CELINE Haute Couture Fragrance Candle Collection

ADESSO MINIATURE系列“Your Go-to MINIATURE”

Aesthetic downgrade? “Game of Thrones” prequel and “Lord...

The theatre stage is unleashing new energy –...

Summer 2022: New perspectives highlight the vitality of...

China’s first sci-fi mecha movie released the mecha...

GOODBAI 2022 autumn and winter series released

“The lord of the ants”, the Braibanti case...

“Naruto” animation 20th anniversary commemorative exhibition public main...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy