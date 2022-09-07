Han Shu applies to freeze Kris Wu’s company’s tens of millions of property

The Tianyancha App shows that recently, the legal documents on property preservation of Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Chaoting Culture Media Co., Ltd. were released.

The document shows that the applicant Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. applied to the Beijing Arbitration Commission for property preservation on November 29, 2021, requesting to freeze the property of the respondent Inner Mongolia Chaoting Culture Media Co., Ltd. of more than 13.32 million yuan, and its 100% of the equity (registered capital of 1 million yuan) in Shanghai Yushi Culture Co., Ltd. will be frozen. After review, the court found that the applicant’s application complied with the law and ruled to implement a freeze. Among them, the freezing period of the respondent’s property of more than 13.32 million yuan is one year, and the freezing period of the equity held in Shanghai Yushi Culture Co., Ltd. is three years.

It is reported that Han Shu, a brand of Shanghai Shangmei Cosmetics Co., Ltd., was previously endorsed by Wu Yifan. After the Wu Yifan incident broke out, Han Shu became the first brand to terminate the contract with Wu Yifan.