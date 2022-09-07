Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 6 (Reporters Lu Yuchen, Ji Jiadong, Xia Liang) World Championships champion Zhang Boheng finally won his first men’s all-around gold medal at the National Gymnastics Championships on the 6th.

The 2022 National Gymnastics Championships will be held in Hangzhou Huanglong Gymnasium from September 4th to 9th. According to the competition rules, the top 24 athletes in the qualifying rounds are eligible to participate in the all-around finals, with a maximum of 3 players from each team advancing to the finals.

Earlier in the men’s qualifying match on the 4th, Zhang Boheng of the Hunan team ranked first with 88.000 points, ahead of the second Zhejiang team teenager Yang Haonan by 2.450 points, followed by Jiangsu team veteran Sun Wei.

Zhang Boheng took the lead in the floor exercise event in the final on the 6th. With his excellent performance, he gradually expanded the points difference and finally won the championship with a total score of 174.900 points. Yang Haonan made a mistake in the second round of the pommel horse, and Sun Wei achieved the lead. In the last round of the horizontal bar event, Yang Haonan accidentally sprained his ankle and was forced to stop the competition.

According to Ye Zhennan, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China, Yang Haonan was originally a member of the national youth team. After the Tokyo Olympics, he joined the national training team. His strengths are vaulting and floor exercise. At present, it looks like a ligament sprain, but the specific injury needs to be seriously diagnosed by the hospital.

In the end, Sun Wei won the second all-around with 170.950 points, and Yang Jiaxing of Hunan team won the third all-around with 169.050 points.

This is the first time that Zhang Boheng has won the all-around championship in the senior national competition. Zhang Boheng beat Japan’s Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto to win the men’s individual all-around title at last year’s World Championships. He said that although the international and domestic championships were not in the same order as others, he felt equally happy because the domestic all-around players were also very good.

“I hope (this gold medal) can be written on my ‘Almighty Era’.” Zhang Boheng said.

Although he entered the all-around final with an absolute advantage, Zhang Boheng didn’t breathe a sigh of relief until the end of the third ring, and all kinds of funny expressions of active atmosphere returned to his face. He revealed that when he started the floor exercise, he would always be unconsciously nervous. His request for the final is actually to exceed the qualifying score. It is a pity that the last horizontal bar made a slight mistake, but this is also the harvest on the road of growth.

Sun Wei said that the biggest challenge this time is his physical condition, and his mentality is much more stable than the previous two years. On the horizontal bar, Sun Wei successfully demonstrated a set of high-quality moves. When he stood firm, he happily paid tribute to the sidelines and celebrated.

“Finally relieved. Just like the birth of an unborn child, it will definitely be happy.” Sun Wei said after the game. He said that he has been practicing the horizontal bar cross-bar movement hard for the past six months. He has only practiced this move for two years, so this success is also an encouragement.