Hangar da Azul completes three years and consolidates the company’s pioneering spirit in the airline industry

For at least two years, most of Azul’s customers have enjoyed a free Wi-Fi system on board, which is considered a milestone in commercial aviation. What few know is that, behind the technology that allows the best entertainment service, there is a large investment by Azul in technology and development of the Brazilian workforce carried out in the company’s Hangar, which completed three years this March.

The hangar is located in an area of ​​35,000 m² in Campinas and was created with the capacity to serve two widebody or eight narrowbody aircraft simultaneously in heavy maintenance. Today it has the production capacity to serve 3 heavy maintenance lines, a modification line and two special shutdown lines. In addition to receiving aircraft for maintenance, the complex has spaces such as a maneuvering yard, aircraft refueling and washing areas, as well as 13 workshops, including engines, batteries, oxygen and emergency equipment, created over these three years. years.

At the start of operations in 2020, the Viracopos hangar was used to preserve the fleet, due to the crisis resulting from the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. But with the hangar, it was possible to sustain the resumption of the operation. With the resumption, the complex became a reference in productivity in maintenance tasks. 71 heavy checks have already been carried out, which are the most complex heavy maintenance, and 1306 special stops and minor checks. Also noteworthy are the numbers of the workshops. During this period, more than 13,500 wheels and 780 brakes were released from the wheel and brake workshop.

