The young German-Togolese striker helped Eintrakt Frankfurt to snatch the point of a draw against Borussia Monchengladbach, 1 goal everywhere.

Led from the 13th minute by the visitors on a goal from Jonas Hoffman, Eintrakt Frankfurt equalized in the 83rd minute through Randal Kolomuani. The young 21-year-old Togolese striker, faride Alidou walked on the lawn in the 74th minute and delivered the only assist for Eintrakt Frankfurt’s only goal.

Not a starter since the start of the season, he has only played 12 games for only one assist and 0 goals scored.