Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra Delights Audience with “Mozart’s Splendor” Concert Along the Qiantang River

The Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra recently performed a remarkable concert titled “Mozart’s Glory” at the Hangzhou Grand Theater Concert Hall. As part of its fifteenth concert season, the orchestra introduced three concert series: “Tribute”, “Master”, and “Friends”. The “Friends” concert series focuses on bringing together musicians from Hangzhou, both old and new acquaintances, to collaborate on classical works and foster artistic inspiration.

Mozart’s music library has become a staple for the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s regular performances. Over the years, the orchestra has expanded its artistic perception by collaborating with various conductors. In this concert, the orchestra’s artistic director and chief conductor, Yang Yang, explored both familiar and unfamiliar territories in Mozart’s extraordinary and brilliant compositions.

The concert commenced with the overture to Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”. The music began with a melancholic melody played by the violin and flute, gradually transitioning into a lively and humorous composition. The orchestra flawlessly captured the emotional nuances of Mozart’s work, leaving the audience captivated.

A shining moment arrived when young horn player Jin Zhicheng, a new friend of Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, took the stage to perform a Horn Concerto by Swiss romantic composer Ottmar Scheck. Jin Zhicheng showcased his incredible talent on the French horn, delivering a velvety melody that conveyed the intricate harmonies and emotional depth of Scheck’s work. His performance exuded youthful energy and left the audience in awe.

The first half concluded with flutist Massimo Messery, an old friend of the orchestra, collaborating with harpist Françoise Viev to perform Mozart’s C major flute and harp concerto with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra. The duet presented a fresh and lyrical composition, with the solo flute and harp engaging in a beautiful musical dialogue. Massimo’s masterful flute-playing and the harp’s impromptu and playful accompaniment created a mesmerizing atmosphere, enchanting the listeners.

In the second half of the concert, conductor Yang Yang and the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra presented Mozart’s final symphony, Symphony No. 41 in C major, also known as “Jupiter”. This grand and magnificent symphony showcased the orchestra’s brilliance and musicianship. The music journeyed through various movements, from solemn and grand to softer and friendlier tones, culminating in a fusion of main tune and polyphonic elements, perfectly exemplifying Mozart’s genius.

The Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of “Mozart’s Splendor” received resounding applause and admiration from the audience. The concert not only showcased the orchestra’s talent and versatility but also highlighted the power of collaboration and artistic exchange. As the music resounded along the banks of the Qiantang River, it left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience members, reminding them of the eternal beauty of Mozart’s musical legacy.

