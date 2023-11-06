Netizens Lament Offline Computer Store Scams: Why Didn’t They Buy Online?

A mother with a monthly salary of 5,000 yuan made a heartfelt decision to lend money to her son to buy a 9,600 yuan computer. However, their excitement quickly turned into disappointment when they discovered that the computer model was not what they had intended to purchase.

Ms. Wu and her son had visited the Yigao Digital Plaza Hangzhou Xueyuan Store to buy a computer, hoping to get a good deal on their desired model. Little did they know that their trust in the offline market would lead to an unfortunate outcome. Now, they find themselves entangled in a heated argument with the merchants, desperately seeking a resolution.

This incident has sparked a discussion among netizens, with many questioning the decision to buy expensive computers offline when online options like JD.com offer seemingly safer avenues for purchase. They ponder whether the offline market is more unreliable and whether they should stick to online platforms for future purchases.

Some netizens even express frustration, questioning why people with limited financial means choose to buy high-end computers when more affordable options would suffice. They suggest that an office laptop worth around 5,000 yuan would be more suitable, given the circumstances.

Unsurprisingly, it seems that Ms. Wu and her son are not the only victims of deception at the Yigao Xueyuan Road store. Other netizens share similar experiences, recounting instances where they were duped into buying the wrong computer chip. In one instance, a customer intended to purchase an I5 (Intel) chip but ended up with an A5 (AMD) chip, resulting in a loss of 2,000 yuan.

The frustrations and grievances shared by these netizens have shed light on the risks associated with offline computer purchases. Online platforms provide a more transparent and secure shopping experience, making it easier for customers to verify the specifications and authenticity of the products they intend to buy.

As this incident continues to garner attention, it serves as a cautionary tale for consumers considering offline computer purchases. The allure of discounted prices and personalized assistance may be tempting, but the risks of being swindled are considerable.

In the end, Ms. Wu and her son may have learned a valuable lesson about the importance of conducting thorough research and considering online options before making expensive purchases. The incident also serves as a reminder to other potential buyers to exercise caution and remain vigilant when navigating the ever-evolving world of consumer electronics.

