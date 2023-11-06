Beijing’s Foreign Aid Medical Team: 55 Years of 830,000 Diagnoses and Treatments

Beijing’s Foreign Aid Medical Teams Celebrate 55 Years of Service

Beijing’s Foreign Aid Medical Teams recently commemorated their 55th anniversary at the 55th Anniversary Work Conference and Work Summary Meeting held on November 3. The event highlighted the significant accomplishments of the teams over the years, including their contributions to healthcare in 12 countries and regions.

Since its inception, Beijing has dispatched 56 batches of foreign aid medical teams, comprising a total of 1,054 medical professionals. These teams have provided diagnosis and treatment for approximately 830,000 patients, saving the lives of about 169,000 critically ill individuals and performing around 209,000 surgeries.

Speaking at the event, Li Wei, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation of the National Health Commission, emphasized that Beijing’s approach involves closely aligning the city’s high-quality medical resources with the needs of recipient countries. Through initiatives such as sending health policy consultants and promoting China-Africa friendship hospital construction pilot projects, Beijing has not only explored useful strategies but has also demonstrated its commitment to diplomacy and strengthening friendships with recipient countries.

Gao Jian, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, acknowledged the achievements of Beijing’s foreign aid medical work. He highlighted the importance of integrating medical assistance with public health assistance, emphasizing project cooperation and serving the country’s overall diplomacy. Gao also emphasized the key role of the “five persistences” – people-oriented approach, flexibility in dispatch methods, and diversified forms of medical aid.

Looking ahead, Beijing’s foreign aid medical work aims to expand its scope of medical and health cooperation and exchanges. The goal is to enhance the accuracy of foreign aid medical services, further contribute to the construction of the foreign aid medical system, and foster the development of a global human health community.

Currently, Beijing has ongoing missions with the 30th batch of Chinese medical teams assisting Guinea and the second batch of Chinese medical teams supporting Vanuatu. These teams continue to provide vital medical services abroad.

In recent years, Beijing has implemented innovative cooperation models and working mechanisms. Notably, the successful completion of the “China-Africa Friendship Hospital Construction Pilot Project” has significantly improved the diagnosis and treatment capabilities of the China-Guinea Friendship Hospital. This project has also played a crucial role in fulfilling Guinea’s healthcare needs, particularly in specialized fields like neuromedicine, critical illness, and trauma.

The achievements of Beijing’s Foreign Aid Medical Teams reflect the city’s dedication to providing comprehensive healthcare support to countries in need. With their continued efforts, these teams will undoubtedly contribute to building a stronger and healthier global community.

