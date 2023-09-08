Harajuku Boutique UNION TOKYO Collaborates with tokyovitamin for Basketball-Themed Capsule Collection

Harajuku boutique UNION TOKYO has joined forces once again with Tokyo music and art brand tokyovitamin for an exciting new collaboration. This time, they have launched a basketball-themed capsule collection that is sure to catch the attention of sports and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The highlight of this co-branded product is a three-party collaboration that includes renowned basketball brand Spalding. The collaborative logo of all three brands can be found on the top-quality classic No. 7 basketball, adding a unique touch to the popular sporting item.

In addition to the basketball, the collection also features a range of clothing designs created in collaboration with graphic designer Kei Saito and tokyovitamin leader Vick. Kei Saito, known for his excellent collaborative work with tokyovitamin, brings his creative expertise to the table for this collection. The lineup includes T-shirts, hats, blue and brown mesh shorts, headbands, and wristbands, all inspired by the theme of the basketball tournament “Invitational Tournament”.

UNION TOKYO, known for its trend-setting fashion and cutting-edge collaborations, continues to push boundaries with this latest collection. The boutique has always been a go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals looking for unique and limited-edition pieces. This collaboration with tokyovitamin only solidifies their position as tastemakers in the fashion industry.

The basketball-themed capsule collection is set to appeal to both sports enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs. The inclusion of the iconic Spalding brand in the collaboration further adds to the allure of the collection. Fans of both basketball and streetwear fashion will be eager to get their hands on these exclusive items.

With the launch of this collection, UNION TOKYO once again proves its commitment to providing customers with innovative and cutting-edge fashion experiences. The collaboration with tokyovitamin and Spalding showcases their ability to bridge the gap between sports and fashion, creating a unique and exciting collection for their discerning clientele.

Fashion enthusiasts and basketball fans alike should mark their calendars for the release of this highly anticipated collaboration. The basketball-themed capsule collection is sure to sell out quickly, so make sure to grab your favorite pieces before they are gone. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and availability of this exciting new collection from UNION TOKYO and tokyovitamin.

