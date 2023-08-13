Harry Kane at the Supercup 2023: “I’m looking forward to the game!” Bayern’s new star striker celebrates his first run

It is a transition full of emotions! While Harry Kane says goodbye to his Tottenham fans, feeling touched, he gets ready for the Supercup with FC Bayern Munich. These words move the fans.

The FC Bayern Munich finally got him. After numerous headlines and negotiations, star striker Harry Kane is now officially one of the players of the German champions. Just flown in from London the longtime Tottenham star is getting ready for the Supercup 2023, possibly his first game with FC Bayern – but not without forgetting his old fans.

Harry Kane at the 2023 Supercup? His first training session with Bayern Munich

“First run. I feel good. I’m looking forward to the game later,” Harry Kane writes a few hours before the Supercup 2023, where he will probably be on the pitch for the first time for his new club, FC Bayern Munich. In the new jersey and in a good mood, he appears among his new colleagues on the training ground and is greeted in proper style with “Servus, Harry” by his new Bayern fans.

Harry Kane says goodbye to his Tottenham fans

Just a few hours earlier, Harry Kane spoke to his Tottenham fans with touching words. “I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’m leaving the club today,” said the striker. The farewell made him very emotional, he was sad to leave the club where he spent almost 20 years of his life. “From 11-year-old boy to 30-year-old man,” Kane said. “There were so many great moments and special memories. Memories that I will cherish forever. I felt like it was time to go. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talks,” he explained he his motives. Though it sounds like at least a temporary one, Kane insists his words are “not a goodbye.” You never know what the future holds.

