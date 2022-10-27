DoNews October 27 news (Wu Li)Harry Potter The x Fossil Collector Collection is on sale globally today. Inspired by the Harry Potter films and the beloved wizarding world of JK Rowling, the new design blends elements of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with adventure and iconic symbols. , to create a strong Hogwarts style.

It is reported that the series is jointly created by Fossil and Warner Bros. to explore global consumer products, including exclusive watches and modern accessories for four colleges. This collector series aims to allow witches, wizards and Muggles of different generations to find youthful youth. Attribution of memories and identities.

The new series of modern pieces is equipped with a precise Japanese automatic movement, and adopts a 43 mm gold case, three-section bracelet, lightning second hand, luminous minute and hour hands, deducing fashion and sophistication.Exclusive Harry Potter x Fossil Heritage Watch Limited EditionOn sale.