Recently, Guo Degang denied that Yu Qian would leave Deyun Club to go solo, saying that he signed two more films after finishing filming last year, and could not find time to perform. He also said that Yu Qian would return at the end of April.

Previously, Deyun Club held a 4-day cross talk conference, and all the characters of Deyun Club showed up one after another. Even Guo Qilin had a high-profile partner with his father Guo Degang, but one very important person was missing, that is, Yu Qian . Therefore, it was rumored on the Internet that Yu Qian might leave Deyun Club and fly solo.

It is reported that Guo Degang is currently shooting a crime action comedy movie “Old Rivers and Lakes”. This is the first time that Guo Degang and Liang Jiahui have broken the wall to cooperate. Because of a theft case, the financial crocodile Bian Juhan (played by Leung Ka Fai) was locked in. The two “old rivers and lakes” meet each other, who will be better?

Yu Qian had previously posted on social platforms to promote “A person walks in the rivers and lakes, and finally meets his opponent. In 2023, the movie “Old Rivers and Lakes” will be staged. This is interesting!”

