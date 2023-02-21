ASRock’s new series of motherboards “B650 LiveMixer” specially created for creators and live broadcast players, with an eye-catching paintball bright orange color, provide 14-phase 60A stable power supply to unlock PBO performance, and have 3 PCIe slots, 3 M .2, 2.5GbE and up to 23 USB creative specifications; and this board specially adds the “X670 XPANSION KIT” interface card upgrade function, you can insert the card to upgrade the X670 chipset to get more M.2, SATA, USB Expansion function with 10GbE LAN.

Specification

Dimensions: ATX (30.5cm x 24.4cm)

Processor support: AMD Ryzen 7000

Processor pin: Socket AM5

CPU power supply phase: 14+2+1 phase 60A Smart Power Stage

Chipset: AMD B650

BIOS：1 x 256Mb ROM、UEFI AMI

Memory: 4 x DIMM, MAX 128GB, DDR5 6400+(OC)/4800 MHz, XMP, EXPO

Display output: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 DSC

Expansion slots: 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x4), 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1 x M.2 Key E Wi-Fi

Storage ports: 2 x SATA 6Gb/s, Blazing M2_1 (CPU) PCIe 5.0 x4, Hyper M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4, Hyper M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4

Network: Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5GbE LAN

Audio: Realtek ALC897 Audio Codec 7.1ch, Nahimic Audio

USB ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C (front expansion), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (4 for expansion), 12 x USB 2.0 (4 for expansion)

RGB：3 x ARGB 4-1pin、1 x RGB 4pin

FAN：1 x 4-pin CPU、1 x 4-pin CPU/PUMP、4 x 4-pin Chassis/PUMP

X670 XPANSION KIT

M.2：2 x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4

SATA3:2

USB：1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C、3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

LAN：1 x Marvell Aquantia 10GbE LAN

ASRock B650 LiveMixer unpacking / creative live broadcast system plug-in card upgrade X670

The design of the card upgrade chipset is definitely unprecedented, because AMD 600 series motherboard chipsets are connected in series to become X670 through two chips, while B650 uses only one same chipset, so when B650 LiveMixer Through the expansion of the interface card X670 XPANSION KIT, the chipset can be upgraded to X670 and obtain more expansion functions.



↑ X670 XPANSION KIT expansion card.



↑ B650 LiveMixer on the left; after installing X670 XPANSION KIT on the right, the model is also B650 LiveMixer, but the chipset shows X670.

As long as the X670 XPANSION KIT expansion card is installed on the B650 LiveMixer motherboard, it is confirmed through the CPU-Z information that the original B650 chipset is upgraded to the X670, and the expansion card can bring 2 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4, 2 SATA, Expansion upgrade for 3 USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C and Marvell Aquantia 10GbE LAN.



↑ 2x SATA expansion on the front of the expansion card.



↑ 10GbE LAN, USB-C 20Gbps and USB-A 10Gbps behind the expansion card.



↑ Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 expansions with heat sink.

The actual X670 XPANSION KIT expansion card is mainly to bring an extra chipset PROM21, which can make the B650 become the X670 motherboard specification through serial connection.



↑ X670 XPANSION KIT expansion card.

It’s just that the X670 XPANSION KIT is currently an experimental product and there is no plan to launch it. Therefore, the focus is back on the ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard. This bright orange motherboard that was hit by paintballs is more It looks lively and is designed for creative and live broadcast players.



↑ ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard box.



↑ There is a product feature description on the back.

When it comes to live streaming, what specs of motherboard do live streamers need? ASRock B650 LiveMixer also has a 14-phase 60A power supply design and a large VRM radiator to meet the power supply requirements of high-core Ryzen 7000 processors, and 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots with a maximum capacity of 128GB, providing audio-visual editing, live broadcast and multi-program applications. required memory capacity.

In addition, in addition to a PCIe 4.0 x16 graphics card, B650 LiveMixer also provides two PCIe 4.0 x4 expansion slots, allowing creators to expand HDMI capture cards, sound cards and other professional equipment; however, the board is only for There are 2 SATA ports, which may be a little embarrassing for creators with more data, but it also retains the basic 3 M.2 expansion Blazing M2_1 (CPU) PCIe 5.0 x4, Hyper M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 and Hyper M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4.



↑ B650 LiveMixer hit by paintballs.



↑ There is also a large spray-painted graffiti on the back of the motherboard.

The motherboard provides 4 DIMM DDR5 memory slots to meet the high memory bandwidth required by audio-visual creators, and can support a maximum memory capacity of 128GB; the upper right corner of the motherboard also provides ARGB expansion pins, USB 3.2 Gen 1 and The expansion function of the front USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C.



↑ DDR5、ARGB、USB。

The AM5 processor socket supports AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. At the same time, AMD also promised that AM5 will be used until 2025, allowing players to directly upgrade the CPU to obtain stronger computing performance in the future. Around the CPU, there are 14+2+1 phase 60A Smart Power Stage power supply to meet the power supply demand of high-core Ryzen 7000, as well as a beautiful large VRM heat sink.



↑ AM5, VRM cooler.

However, B650 LiveMixer only provides 2 SATA ports, which is definitely not enough for the expansion of data disks required for creation, which is a pity.



↑ SATA。

And there are more PCIe slots, which is also a major advantage of B650 LiveMixer. The first PCIe 4.0 x16 can be used to install graphics cards, and 3 slots are reserved for installation space, and the second and third PCIe slots provide PCIe 4.0 x4 video cards. Wide, allowing users to expand professional equipment such as HDMI capture cards, sound cards, etc.



↑ PCIe slot.

The M.2 slot expansion provides the first Blazing M2_1 to use the PCIe 5.0 x4 channel of the CPU, as well as the second Hyper M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 and the third Hyper M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4 and other 3 M.2 expansions, all of which have M .2 heat sink.



↑ Blazing M2_1。



↑ Hyper M2_2 / 3。



↑ Thermal pad for M.2 heat sink.

This board may be the one with the most USB among ASRock’s new boards. The motherboard can provide 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (1C1A), 8 USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 12 USB 2.0; among them, there are 8 rear I/O USB 2.0, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Although the number of USBs is very large, if the live capture device is expanded, USB 3.2 Gen 1 will be the main one, so the rear I/O is provided with 8 USB 2.0, which is really a lot; in addition, it also includes Internal display HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 DSC, 2.5GbE LAN and 3.5mm audio output.



↑ Rear I/O port.

ASRock B650 LiveMixer Motherboard Material / 14 Phases 60A, 2 x SATA, 3 x M.2, 2.5GbE

After looking at the functions and beautiful appearance of ASRock B650 LiveMixer, remove the VRM, M.2 / PCH and other heatsinks to see the components used in the motherboard and the small details of the design. Here we will disassemble the motherboard to follow Everyone share.



↑ B650 LiveMixer motherboard appearance.



↑ The CPU is powered by 14+2+1 phases, and each phase uses ISL99360 60A Smart Power Stage.



↑ PWM Power Supply Controller RAA229620.



↑ GL8526 USB 2.0 HUB chip.



↑ ASM1543 USB3.1 type-C Switch and integrated CC logic; GL9950 USB 3.2 Redriver.



↑ Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5GbE LAN chip.



↑ Realtek ALC897 audio chip and audio capacitor.



↑ Nuvoton NCT6686D environmental control chip.



↑ ASM1074 USB 3.0 HUB。



↑ AMD B650 chipset.



↑ Motherboard heatsink.

ASRock B650 LiveMixer Accessories

Motherboard accessories include B650 LiveMixer manual, SATA cable, M.2 screws, Velcro, etc.



↑ Motherboard Accessories.

ASRock B650 LiveMixer BIOS Features / Paintball Graffiti

The B650 LiveMixer BIOS is also painted in bright orange. The main page will display basic information such as the BIOS version, CPU, and RAM.

In the advanced OC Tweaker, you can adjust the CPU manual overclocking, DRAM clock frequency, and of course overclocking voltage and other settings.



↑ BIOS Main Information.



↑ OC Tweaker overclocking page.

In the advanced page, the fTPM is enabled by default in the CPU settings; the Re-Size Bar function is also enabled by default in the PCI settings; the board function settings can adjust Onboard LED, sound effects, LAN and other settings.



↑ CPU settings.



↑ PCI configuration.



↑ Onboard Device Settings.

After installing the X670 XPANSION KIT interface card, the BIOS will also provide MAC settings for 10GbE LAN and Secondary PROM21 chipset settings for AMD CBS.



↑ X670 XPANSION KIT network card MAC settings.



↑ Secondary PROM21 Chipset.



↑ RGB adjustment in tool settings.



↑ Temperature and voltage monitoring, fan setting.



↑ Boot menu.

ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard performance test

In terms of performance testing, several common sets of CPU rendering, computer performance testing and game performance are used for testing. The processor uses AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, KLEVV DDR5 16GBx2 6000MHz and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. The motherboard preset is used in the settings, and the radiator uses 280mm AIO water cooling. The following scores are provided for your reference.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Motherboard: ASRock B650 LiveMixer

Memory: KLEVV DDR5 16GBx2 6000MHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: 280mm AIO liquid cooling radiator

Power supply: Seasonic PRIME PX-1000

OS: Windows 11 Pro 22H2

CPU-Z Check AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor information, code-named Raphael’s 5nm process 12-core 24-thread processor, tested with ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboard, BIOS has been updated to 1.04, and the memory is dual-channel DDR5 16GBx2 6000MHz.



↑ CPU-Z。

CINEBENCH R20 and R23 Developed by MAXON based on Cinema 4D, it can be used to evaluate the 3D graphics performance of computer processors. It is also a common test software currently used to evaluate CPU computing performance.

The 7900X can achieve CPU 11440 pts in the R20 version test, while the R23 version has a CPU 29341 pts result; the single-core performance has a performance of 788 pts and 2026 pts respectively.



↑ CINEBENCH R20 and R23.

AIDA64 memoryIn the cache test, the memory uses KLEVV DDR5 16GBx2 6000MHz, and with B650 LiveMixer, the memory reads 82367 MB/s, writes 70615 MB/s, copies 74139 MB/s, and delays 74.7 ns.



↑ AIDA64 memory.

Cross-platform computer performance testing tool CrossMarkis a free test tool developed by BAPCo that supports platforms such as Windows, iOS/iPadOS, macOS, and Android, and is aimed at computer productivity, such as text editing, spreadsheets, web browsing, and creative photo editing, organizing, and Video editing and other work, plus computer response speed for testing.

7900X achieved a total score of 2187 points, 2027 points for Productivity, 2538 points for Creativity, and 1759 points for Responsiveness.



↑ CrossMark。

3DMark CPU Profile It is a test designed for the processor. It mainly tests the physical operation of the CPU and the custom simulation. Different execution thread tests, that is because the number of execution threads used by different applications and games energy efficiency is different.

For example, under the Max threads test, the maximum performance of the CPU can be displayed, but this does not mean that games can also play the same performance, but movie-level rendering, simulation or scientific analysis applications will use the performance of the full execution thread; the same reason 16 threads also have better performance for computing and digital content creation, and have little impact on games.

7900X Max threads can reach a score of 13103 points, which meets the needs of film-level rendering, simulation or scientific analysis applications, while the main gamers are 8 threads 8112 points and 4 threads 4321 points.



↑ 3DMark CPU Profile。

3DMark Fire Strike The test uses an RTX 4090 graphics card, and its CPU physics score is 41225; it is designed for DirectX 12 Time Spy In the test, the CPU scored 13792 points.



↑ 3DMark Fire Strike。



↑ 3DMark Time Spy。

Summarize

The new series of ASRock B650 LiveMixer motherboards with bold colors and bright orange styles can indeed attract many young gamers, and the specifications are unambiguous for Ryzen 7000 processors with 14-phase 60A power supply, 3 M .2. With 3 PCIe slots for expansion and a large number of USB ports, creators and live broadcasters can easily expand professional equipment such as HDMI capture cards, sound cards, and audio controllers.

However, if B650 LiveMixer can provide 4 SATA and more USB 3.2 Gen 1 specifications, it will be more in line with the extended DIY specifications of ordinary players, streamers, and creators. It’s just that this bright and handsome motherboard has not been launched in Taiwan at present. It depends on how ASRock will plan the motherboard product line in the Taiwan market in the future.