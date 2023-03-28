“Haunted and haunted”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas starred in the new love action-adventure movie “Haunted and Haunted” released a trailer, talking about the most romantic love + the most Dangerous missions are right, coming to Apple TV+ on April 21

Good-natured Cole falls in love with the enigmatic Sadie, who makes a startling discovery: he’s a secret agent. Before they can have a second date, the two embark on an international adventure to save the world.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Eddie the Eagle”), written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”), Adrien Brody, Amy Sedaris, Mike Moore, Tim Blake Nelson and others also star.

(Meng Qing)

