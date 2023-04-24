Home » He does everything right: Lionel Scaloni broke it acting with Pachu Peña and Pablo Granados
He does everything right: Lionel Scaloni broke it acting with Pachu Peña and Pablo Granados

He does everything right: Lionel Scaloni broke it acting with Pachu Peña and Pablo Granados

The technical director Lionel Scaloni, world champion with the Argentine national team in Qatar 2022, participated in a fun promotional video made by comedians Pachu Peña and Pablo Granados.

Comedians from Rosario were in charge of starring in the sketch with which the soccer player Maximiliano Rodríguez announced his farewell to soccer. In the video you can see the comedians preparing physically to be able to play that glorious game, although they are met with the refusal of one of the invited technical directors: Gabriel Heinze.

The “Gringo” shared a team with Maxi Rodríguez and Lionel Scaloni in Germany 2006. “They have no place in my team,” the gringo told them in a surprising role as an actor in the video.

“I apologize, I’m already 11 but go with the other coach who is here a few kilometers away,” says Heinze.

The images continue with the actors arriving in Pujato, the town of Lionel Scaloni, and there they meet the world champion technical director. In a funny way, they ask him to summon them to his team to play the big game.

“Don’t leave us out!” Pachu implores him. “What do you want me to do, watch them play?” Lionel Scaloni asks them, demonstrating his skills not only as a great coach but also as a great actor.

