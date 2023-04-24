Home » Hijab fight at the grave of Qassem Soleimani in Iran
News

Hijab fight at the grave of Qassem Soleimani in Iran

by admin

In Kerman province in the south of Iran, it was claimed that a fight broke out between Iranian citizens who went on vacation and those who visited the grave of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards Army (DMO) Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani over the “headscarf” and one person died. In the images shared on social media, it is claimed that the discussion that broke out after a warning to a person in Kirman state on the grounds that he did not wear the headscarf properly turned into a fight. […]

