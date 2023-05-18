“He falls down a slide”: opposition rejection of money laundering that will have obstacles in Deputies

The sending to Congress of the project of money laundering prepared by the team of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massadid not begin with the best omens since the first rejections and negative expressions were already manifested by national deputies of Together for Change.

The special regime “Voluntary Declaration of Non-Externalized Argentine Savings” that was born within the framework of an agreement for the exchange of fiscal and financial information with the United States thus starts off on the wrong foot since its arrival at the national Congress occurs in a context of strong weakness of the image of the Government, without its own majorities in either of the two chambers and the fallen bridges in the relationship with the opposition.

Money laundering: for market analysts, it is “insane” and “shows desperation”

Within this framework, the national deputy of the UCR Lysander Nieriaffirmed that “it is absolute nonsense to think of a money laundering program with a government that only aspires to arrive, that has already finished its administration, and that it is not that it has little confidence but that generates distrust“.

“Laundering is doomed to fail“, sentenced the man from Mendoza in a publication that he released through his Twitter account.

Photo: Courtesy of the Chamber of Deputies Press

“It is a government that launched previous launderings which, judging by the results, failed resoundingly. Therefore, it is impossible to imagine another result months after the end of the mandate and with all the governance and trust problems it has at the moment,” added.

Tetaz criticized the Government for “benefiting those who do not comply”

For his part, the head of the UCR bloc, Mario Negrichose the same social network to question the effectiveness of an instrument such as money laundering in the current context of mistrust in the Government.

“Six months after leaving the government, they send a money laundering project. The main thing for an initiative of this type is to generate trust (something that the ruling party demolished). Who is going to want to enter into a laundering of a government that falls down a slide? Some friends?“, asked the Cordovan radical.

Mario Negri. Photo: NA

Meanwhile, the also national deputy martin tetaz (Evolution) complained that the government aims again to “benefit those who do not comply without recognizing the idiots who pay all our taxes.”

However, it opened a crack to a possible negotiation, conditioning the support to a drop in the personal property tax.

Martin Tetaz. Photo: Sergio Piemonte

“To accompany this in Congress, there must also be a prize for those who comply, lowering the rates of Personal Property,” tweeted the economist from Together for Change.

The Buenos Aires legislator and candidate for head of government of the City of La Libertad Avanza, Ramiro Marrapredicted that “thanks to the new money laundering law, the Kirchnerism is going to be able to launder all the dollars that were spent“.

Ramiro Marra. Photo: NA

Although Marra is not a national legislator, his look anticipates the certain rejection of the three national deputies of the liberal right-wing party that he heads Javier Miley.

Nor will the four national deputies of the Left-Unit Front support the measure in the lower house.

CA/ED