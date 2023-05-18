They prepare the first international motorcycle pilgrimage “Queen of the Swan” – breaking latest news

Motorcyclists from different countries will gather in the San Pedro de la Bendita parish.

For next July 22 and 23 it is planned to develop the First International Biker Pilgrimage “Queen of the Swan”. They plan to gather around 1,500 motorcyclists.

Father Mauricio Aldeán Toledo, from the ecclesiastical parish of El Señor del Cautivo, from Amable María, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that, together with Leonardo Guarnizo, known as the “Biker Chicken”, and Kehila Guarnizo, the ” Rojita Biker”, local motorcyclists; organize the First International Biker Pilgrimage “Queen of the Swan”.

This activity is part of the “Motoreando la Fe” program, an initiative for pastoral and social care for motorcyclists, carried out by the Diocese of Loja.

Activities

On July 22 and 23, the motorcyclist meeting of all Latin America is scheduled.

The point of concentration will be the parish, San Pedro de la Bendita —on July 22—, from that sector they will leave preceded with the image of the Virgen del Cisne, towards the Sanctuary.

They await the visit of motorcyclists from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and other Latin American countries.

In El Cisne there will be a welcome program for visitors, starting at 3:00 p.m. Eucharist ceremony, at 5:00 p.m., celebrated by the Bishop of Loja, Walter Heras, and motorcycle priests from some countries. In addition, they will carry out the blessing of motorcycles and helmets. At night, social programming and culture.

While, for July 23, the return of motorcyclists to their place of origin is scheduled.

The objective is to bring motorcyclists together and provide spiritual attention to those who are fond of this sport. “Share with the biker brotherhood of Ecuador and Latin America,” said Father Mauricio Aldeán, who also shares sympathy for motorcycles. (YO)

Given

The participation of 1,500 motorcyclists is expected.