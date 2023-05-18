Tips and trends for summer 2023

We probably don’t give our feet the attention and care they need because we don’t spend enough time thinking about them. Pedicures are one of the easiest and most successful ways for women over 50 to give their feet the care and attention they need. The best part is that they can be done either in the comfort of your own home or at a professional nail salon. Below you will find ideas for modern pedicures for women over 50 – these are the latest trends for summer 2023.

Why is a pedicure highly advisable for mature women?

Pedicures are a great way to take care of our feet as they age. As we get older, our feet are more likely to suffer the effects of a variety of medical conditions. Not only can they look beautiful, with regular treatment they can also relieve discomfort and ensure that you feel completely comfortable, especially with the increasingly common age-related foot problems.

Incorporate regular foot care into your routine to improve your health and well-being. Not only do our feet allow us to go where we need to go, but they also support the weight of our body and can provide insight into our overall health. Because your feet deserve the same attention and care as the rest of your body, make it a habit to prioritize them in your grooming routine.

Step-by-step instructions for homemade pedicures

If you want to give yourself a stunning pedicure at home, all you have to do is follow these 6 simple steps and in no time your feet will be so beautiful you’ll be showing them off in sandals.

First, fill a bowl with warm water and add a few drops of essential oil, peppermint or lavender, depending on your preference.

Soak your feet in warm water for 15 minutes, then use a foot file or pumice stone to gently exfoliate calluses and rough skin.

Then clip and file your toenails into the desired shape.

Afterwards, use a foot lotion that will moisturize your feet.

Complete the look by applying a heavy coat of nail polish in a color of your choice.

To keep your cuticles healthy, all you need to do is massage them with a damp towel and moisten them with a cuticle cream.

Modern pedicure for women over 50 – nail design and trend colors

Perfect for older ladies, these cool nail polish colors are classy and chic!

White nail polish color for summer 2023

Because it’s so adaptable and goes with any outfit, white will remain one of the most popular colors for pedicures for the foreseeable future. This year we will see more milky whites than blinding, bright whites. But no matter which color you choose, you can’t go far wrong. Add some glitter if you want to show off your creative side.

Pedicure for women over 50 – cool cobalt blue

Cobalt blue is the right nail polish color if you are looking for a shade that suits every complexion and can be worn all year round. This cobalt blue nail polish is our go-to choice for mature women over 50. While it’s dark enough, its vibrancy conveys that summery feel we crave during the warmer months or when we’re on vacation.

Timeless color for your toes

A nude polish is never a bad choice for 50 year old ladies. This color looks wonderful in any season and goes well with the shades you want to wear on your fingers. If you are unsure, a nude polish is the right choice.

The stylish classic for women over 50 is the red nail polish color

A pedicure should be done in a shade of red that goes beautifully with any shoe. This shiny finish rounds off the overall picture wonderfully.

A few days after the first coat you should apply an additional coat of top coat to improve the shine.

Modern nail design for mature ladies

If you want to experiment with a crazy design on your feet, a chic option is to paint only the big toenail in a monochrome tone and decorate it. You can also use a sticker to fake the effect.

Flower pedicure as a trend in summer 2023

Flower nail design is one of those things that can never go wrong. This design is the ideal way to try out some of your own nail art ideas and will add a touch of elegance to your pedicure. It looks more muted in combination with neutral tones, but can also be combined with stronger colors such as pink and purple.

French pedicure with rhinestones for women over 50

Opt for rhinestones at the base of your big toenail to add a little sparkle to your look if you want to take your French pedicure to the next level while maintaining its traditional aesthetic. This style is very beneficial for DIY projects as it doesn’t require much effort. We suggest you to place the rhinestones on your toenails with tweezers before attaching them with fake nail glue.