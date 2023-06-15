He is 13 years old, lives in very precarious conditions and dreams of being a Mathematics teacher

Humberto Díaz is 13 years old and despite the adversities he dreams of being a Mathematics teacher. He was born in Catamarca and grew up among the hills. Two years ago, he had to move to Chanar Puncoa town in the Santa María department to start secondary school.

In the hills, the adolescent enjoyed the company of animals, such as donkeys, horses, cows, and goats. The stone house in which they lived received light from a solar panel and the water came from the hill. Although life was calm and the air was clean, Humberto longed to have friends and continue his studies. The lack of students led to the closure of the primary and secondary school in the area, so he had to move.

Humberto’s mother, Alejandra Díaz, also lived a humble childhood in Aguas Calientes, where there was only one primary school and she was only able to attend sixth grade. Not knowing how to read or write, she understands the importance of education for her son, and she strongly supports her dream of being the first in the family to earn a diploma.

That dream led the family to move to Chañar Punco. They live in a borrowed adobe house that does not have basic services. There is no light, nor water.

The teenager has five siblings. None could finish high school for different reasons. Therefore, the The illusion that Humberto concludes his studies has become a priority for the family.

Today the boy is in his second year at school No. 90 in Famatanca. After sitting outside with a table to do homework, he leaves to meet his 20 classmates. “My favorite subject is Mathematics and the least favorite is Language. In Math we are learning about fractions. It’s hard but I like it. When I grow up I want to be a Mathematics teacher because I like them and I want to teach them to others, ”he says excitedly in an interview with news.

Chanar Punco. Humberto is 13 years old, in his second year and wants to be the first in his family to obtain a diploma (Courtesy).

Minkai, a civil association, supports the adolescent and his family so that he can advance in his secondary studies.

For him, Minkai is an important support in the school because they promote that more and more boys can sustain their studies and enrollment can grow.

