“He left a girl without her mother”

Last week the accusation control was carried out in the investigation for the femicide of Patricia Rendon Rodriguez. The event occurred in Catriel in June 2022. During the hearing, evidence was offered for the debate. The judge accepted the accusation and the summoning of 35 witnesses in total. From the defense they maintain the innocence of the defendant. Patricia’s mother spoke on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

On the eve of what will be a new jury trial in Cipolletti, the family of Patricia Rendón Rodríguez is preparing to face this stage after the murder of their daughter. The theory put forward by the prosecution describes that the victim was murdered in the defendant’s home, who was his ex-partner, between 8:05 and 9:10 a.m. on June 28, 2022.

«As a mother and as a family, the only thing we ask for is justice, that man left a girl without her mother. To the Argentine judicial authorities we ask for the maximum penalty» expressed Carmen, Patricia’s mother in dialogue with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

From the prosecution and the complaint 32 witnesses offered themselves, among those who are close to the victim, police officers who participated in the investigation and experts. While from the defense that assists the accused, the summons of three people was requested with which they will try to prove that the defendant is not responsible for the crime.

The prosecution requested that the case be tried in a trial with a popular jury. They argued this decision since the legal classification of the fact is life imprisonment.

Femicide in Catriel: “My daughter was a working woman”

Patricia was from Bolivia and had come to Catriel with the hope of growing economically. Nobody expected the tragic outcome of this story.

«My daughter got married 11 years ago in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. Then she went to work with him in Argentina, she was always a hard-working woman. Two years ago they were separated. He did not tell us if he mistreated her, so as not to worry, but he did tell my niece, their bond was not good, “said the mother.

In addition, the family assured that Patricia and Fernando Cronenbold only maintained contact because of the daughter they had together. He had a restraining order and a complaint for gender violence.

How the femicide occurred in Catriel, according to the prosecutor’s office

The theory put forward by the prosecution describes that the victim was murdered in the defendant’s home, who was his ex-partner, between 8:05 and 9:10 a.m. on June 28, 2022. As detailed, the attack occurred with several blows to the head and they assured that a hard element was used to carry it out. This produced a brain hemorrhage that ended Patricia’s life.

after the fact, the accused would have loaded the body in his car and buried it in a rural area of ​​the town. The investigation was carried out based on a complaint about the whereabouts of a friend of the victim with whom she would travel to the City of Buenos Aires.

“They had already contracted transportation to the Neuquén airport, but the victim could not board it, since at the time of the agreed meeting he was already lifeless“, They described from the prosecutor’s office.

The cause was legally classified as femicide since it would be a context of gender violence.

Listen to Carmen Rodríguez, mother of the young woman murdered in Catriel on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

