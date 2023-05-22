Home » 5 people injured and 8 cars crashed by a trailer that lost its brakes on the Integration roundabout
5 people injured and 8 cars crashed by a trailer that lost its brakes on the Integration roundabout

5 people injured and 8 cars crashed by a trailer that lost its brakes on the Integration roundabout

A harrow that suffered mechanical damage caused a spectacular accident on Constitución Boulevard in the Integración roundabout, Apopa street.

Comandos de Salvamento attended five people who were injured at midday on Sunday. According to a source, eight vehicles were affected by a drag that, due to failures in their braking system, took them ahead.

Lifeguards from the Salvadoran Rescue Command were alerted and vehicular and medical rescue units immediately arrived at the place where the five people had suffered injuries, for which they were stabilized and transferred to various capital hospitals.

The driver of the drag was rescued by members of the Rescue Command Vehicular Rescue Unit and was taken to a care center for the injuries received.

The police authorities were present, controlling Sunday traffic and helping in the rescue work.

One of the people who had been freed from the bars of their car by people passing through the area was taken urgently with severe traumas since the car in which he was driving was dragged several meters by the drag.

On March 14, a trailer dragged close to 30 cars, leaving two people dead and dozens of people injured when the braking system failed as it went down Los Próceres boulevard in San Salvador.

