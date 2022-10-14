Home Entertainment He Luoluo’s photo of holding an umbrella in the harbor style reveals a hazy atmosphere in autumn rain jqknews
He Luoluo's photo of holding an umbrella in the harbor style reveals a hazy atmosphere in autumn rain

He Luoluo's photo of holding an umbrella in the harbor style reveals a hazy atmosphere in autumn rain

He Luoluo’s photo of holding an umbrella in port style reveals a hazy atmosphere in autumn rain

September 16,He LuoluoA group of photos of Hong Kong style umbrellas are released. Autumn rain hazy holding an umbrella and looking into the distance, the young Qing Jun’s eyebrows carry the romance of the rainy season and the sense of autumn story. Against the background of the retro Hong Kong style, He Luoluo’s retrospect is pulled back to the Hong Kong movies of the 1990s.

In the photo, he is dressed in a gentleman’s black suit, cool and handsome. The light yellow smiley face print on the chest collides with the all black outfit to wash away the dullness and add vitality. The buttons of the same color on the cuffs are exquisite and eye-catching, and they are decorated with pearl necklaces to show full fashion expression. The hanging plush bear is strong and eye-catching and echoes the print on the chest. In the details, you can see the cute youth and unique style of the teenager.


