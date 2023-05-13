He ordered a pizza, he did not expect what they brought him and he was outraged: “They are A4 sheets with cheese”

A young man had a bad experience with a pizzeria and decided to tell what happened through Twitter. The anecdote did not take long to go viral: “A4 Sheets with cheese”, she exposed.

The user explained that he placed the order by deliveryalthough at no time did he imagine that the pizza was going to arrive in those conditions.

“People ordered some pizzas and A4 sheets with cheese arrived,” the young man claimed in a post along with two photos in which you can see one of the pizzas inside the box. However, the thickness of the dough drew enormous attention.

The bread base that they sent him was very thin and the young man did not hesitate to photograph it to tell his situation in networks, in the post that soon became viral.

The post was flooded with comments of all kinds. “Paola Argento once said I’m tired of eating cardboard cheese”, “Did you want pizza on the stone? There you have it”, “I lower these pizzas by myself in one night”, “Is the cardboard thicker than that pizza (?” some users wrote.

