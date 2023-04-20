He presented the digital card at a Highway Police control and they gave the order to fine him “for pe…”

Mariano was traveling from Carlos Paz to Córdoba to attend a medical shift when, at a Highway Police checkpoint, they stopped him and demanded his driver’s license. When presenting the digital version of the document, the officers argued that it was invalid.

With the officer’s refusal, a discussion began that intensified when one of the police officers received the audio from an alleged superior, in which he insulted the driver.

“Let them find out in the Misdemeanors Court if they have any doubts. Give him a fine now, for being an asshole”, was heard in the filming of Mariano.

Upon hearing the phrase, the driver got angry and demanded the identification of the person who insulted him and the officers who carried out the control.

Video: Highway Police order a fine for “asshole”

In the end, they did not apply the fine, however, Mariano expressed his indignation in communication with Telenight. “I was going to Córdoba for a medical shift and they left me for a long time on the shore, standing still. They did not give me explanations as to whether the card was valid or not, ”he said.

“If you say that I was violating a rule, I would understand. But that license enables me to circulate, “added the motorist. “In the end they did not give me a fine nor did anyone pick me up. They realized that they were missing, ”he sentenced.

