He sent them memes, audios and a secret code

A few days ago, Nicki Nicole opened her first broadcast channel on Instagram and wowed her followers. The singer “chatted” with her fans and sent them memes, audios and even a secret code that left some clues about what her next release will be.

This Sunday, Nicki is trending on Twitter because her followers shared screenshots of what she herself shared on her broadcast channel, which has more than 516,000 members. This is a new tool on Instagram that allows you to create a large-scale community to interact directly with users.

The Argentine artist wrote a simple “hello” that reached 88,700 likes, but then she shared the kitten meme and the interactions exploded. As if that were not enough, the singer put together an audio of just seven seconds that further softened the broadcast chat.

“I hope you all have a nice day. I send you a big kiss and I love you very much,” said the young woman. The next day, the singer wrote on the channel again and she sent another meme of a half-asleep puppy that earned 127,000 likes.

What is Nicki Nicole’s new release about?

Finally, last night Nicki Nicole left an enigmatic QR code along with some stadium emojis that left everyone stumped. After scanning the code, a Drive link opens with the title “ad Nicki-XX-07 ″ containing two photos: one of her performing live in a hood and another of a tour badge of hers.

So far the meaning of this publication is unknown for sure, but judging by the emojis, it could be the launch of another stadium date for July 20 of this year.

For now it is known that Nicki Nicole will perform at the Movistar Arena on September 7, which is added to the other two completely sold-out shows on August 26 and 27 as part of the tour to present her new album, Alma.

