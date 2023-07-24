He went to visit his girlfriend, they wanted to steal his backpack, he resisted and they killed him at the bus stop

In an unfortunate event, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in the chest when he resisted the theft of his belongings when he was leaving his girlfriend’s house and arriving at a bus stop in the Buenos Aires town of Wilde, Avellaneda district of Buenos Aires.

They are looking for two suspects for the crime, reported police and judicial sources.

The event occurred at the corner of Cangallo and Méndez. The victim, identified as Osvaldo Diego Calo, was approached by two criminals and refused to hand over his belongings.

Macarena, Osvaldo Diego Calo’s aunt, the young man defended himself from the attack and received a stab wound. He then walked half a block bleeding and asking for help until some neighbors assisted him and transferred him to the Finocchieto hospital. There, he underwent surgery twice and hours later he went into cardiac arrest and died from injuries to his chest.

After the attack, the thieves fled on the run after stealing a backpack with his belongings. Staff of the 5th precinct. de Wilde was alerted to the crime and began to investigate what happened in search of municipal and private security cameras in order to identify the attackers.

“I was 20 years old, I had a lot of things to do,” lamented Macarena. “You can’t live like this anymore. There are many streets that you are afraid to walk when you leave work. We need things to change, or to be done after things happen because then it is no longer useful for anything, ”she added.

This Monday at 7:00 p.m. there will be a march on the corner of Cangallo and Méndez to demand justice for the crime of Osvaldo Diego Calo and to demand more security in the area. The fact is being investigated by the prosecutor María Alejandra Olmos Coronel, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 1 of the Avellaneda-Lanús Judicial Department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

